The 152-second video shows the girl, named Raquel, doing her best to perform like Raisman. Wearing a matching leotard, she is excellently supported by her father as she makes every effort to follow the gymnast's routine.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, excitement remains as high as ever for the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. All around the world, people are watching with bated breaths as players do their best to win medals.

The International Olympic Committee is making every effort to inspire more people to watch the games and appreciate the performances. To ensure the same, it shared the video of a young girl who is trying to match the dexterity of American gymnast Aly Raisman. The little girl does her best to imitate the performance of the six-time Olympic medalist on television.

"It's the Olympics. Who's inspired from home?!" was the caption of the Facebook post.

Social media users were appreciative of the video, heaping praises on the girl and her father. "This little girl and her father are inspiring," commented a user. Another wrote, "Very cute. The little girl is an Olympian in the making. Hopefully someday she will become a great gymnast".

Though the video is an old one, it has been shared more than 11,000 times since it was shared by the Olympics Committee. Earlier, when it was doing the rounds of the Internet, even Raisman had noticed the clip. "Even has the matching leotard! I have to meet this girl," she had commented.

Even has the matching leotard! I have to meet this girl ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/InxtwRVZia — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) June 26, 2019

The original video has over 1.1 million views on Twitter.

Raisman's performance at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics had inspired a whole new generation of gymnasts to do their best. Raisman announced her retirement from gymnastics in 2020.