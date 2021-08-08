It was double disappointment on the day for the US, with lightweight Keyshawn Davis also settling for silver after losing his final.

Tokyo: Uzbekistan's towering Bakhodir Jalolov won the Olympic super-heavyweight boxing title on Sunday with victory over Richard Torrez as Team USA's hopes of a first men's gold since 2004 evaporated in Tokyo.

It was double disappointment on the day for the US, with lightweight Keyshawn Davis also settling for silver after losing his final.

The 22-year-old Torrez was defeated by the taller man on unanimous points as Jalolov added Olympic gold to his 2019 world champion crown.

Torrez caught Jalolov with a thudding left in the first round and rattled him again early in the second.

But he then had a point deducted for use of his head and took a standing count as Jalolov clicked ominously into gear.

Torrez briefly needed medical treatment in the second round for a cut over his eye.

Earlier in the day, classy Andy Cruz won Cuba's fourth Olympic boxing gold in Tokyo with a tough victory over Davis.

Cruz, who used to do karate, was all feints and flicks as he went ahead on the judges' scorecards after the first round.

Davis, 22, likes a scrap and was able to disturb the Cuban's rhythm in the second round.

But Cruz got the decision -- and celebrated with a Michael Jackson-like dance in the middle of the ring.