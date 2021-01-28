Tokyo Olympics 2020: US Olympics CEO tells American athletes to plan for Games like no other
In a letter to Team USA athletes posted on the US Olympic website, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief Sarah Hirshland warned competitors to be adaptable and open to making sacrifices
Los Angeles: American athletes should prepare for the Tokyo Olympics but expect a Games unlike any other due to COVID-19 , US Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief executive officer Sarah Hirshland said Wednesday.
In a letter to Team USA athletes posted on the US Olympic website, Hirshland warned competitors to be adaptable and open to making sacrifices with changing situations possible before the scheduled 23 July Olympic opening ceremony in Japan.
"Our expectation today is that the Games will go forward," Hirshland wrote. "They will look and feel different than any previous Games, as we will all be asked to continue to make sacrifices and adaptations to protect the health of our community.
"We'll learn more in the coming weeks, and the USOPC and the NGBs (national sport governing bodies) will continue working extraordinarily hard to mitigate against the unexpected, and to give every Team USA athlete the best opportunity to achieve their sporting dream - with as little distraction as possible.
"At the same time, know that the safety and well being of Team USA is our number one concern and it guides every decision we make."
A major distraction and worry for athletes worldwide came in a recent report the Olympics would be called off. IOC leaders and organising chiefs dismissed the report but not before worldwide concern, including by those hoping to compete in Tokyo.
"Amidst a lot of uncertainty and questions, the countdown to the Tokyo Games continues," Hirshland wrote. "Though we can expect there will be a lot of speculation and opportunity for misinformation in the weeks and months ahead, know that we will share official updates with this community as soon as we have them."
The Tokyo Olympics, planned for last July and August, were postponed in the wake of the global COVID-19 outbreak and reset for similar dates this year as vaccines begin to reach populations across the globe.
Even so, there are expected to be numerous changes and safeguards in place to allow for competition at the Tokyo Olympics due to the virus pandemic.
"There's still a lot to be excited about," Hirshland said. "After all, these are the Olympic and Paralympic Games – and they have a long history of bringing the world together and bringing out the best in those who compete and celebrate them."
With just under six months until the Olympics, Hirshland offered support to the American Olympic community.
"The collective commitment and focus through these unprecedented times is nothing short of remarkable," she wrote. "It's an exemplary demonstration of unity, teamwork and the very spirit that defines Team USA."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'Are elite athletes a priority?': Sports face vaccine dilemma ahead of Tokyo Olympics, Euros
While vaccination programmes are kicking into gear around the globe, they are still focusing on those facing the highest risk, so the question of whether elite athletes should be a priority is, for now, awkward.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bill Gates says Games' fate depends on vaccine roll-out, Japanese media
Gates, whose foundation has donated $1.75 billion towards efforts to fight Covid-19, told Kyodo that the next few months would be crucial for the postponed 2020 Games.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Former IOC VP Dick Pound says fans 'not a must-have' for Summer Games
His words come as recent polls in Japan show 80% of the public believe the Olympics should not happen with virus cases surging — or will not happen.