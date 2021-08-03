Tokyo Olympics 2020: US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles trains on beam ahead of return
Biles has not performed in public since sensationally dropping out of the women's team final last week.
Tokyo: US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles came through a training session smoothly on the beam ahead of her eagerly awaited return to the Olympics on Tuesday.
Biles has not performed in public since sensationally dropping out of the women's team final last week.
Suffering from the twisties, a psychological phenomenon impinging on a gymnast's spatial awareness, she then pulled out of the all-around, and the vault, floor and uneven bars.
A three-time world champion on the beam, she had to settle for bronze on the apparatus at the Rio Olympics, to add to her four golds.
Along with her fellow finalists she had three sessions lasting around two minutes each, and appeared confident and comfortable.
On the first attempt she dismounted with a backward somersault, but on the next two somersaulted backwards with a double pike dismount to suggest she has every chance of rounding off her Tokyo Games in medal contention.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Simone Biles pulls out from vault, uneven bars event finals
Biles said on Friday she was struggling with the "twisties", the mental block that has sidelined her in Tokyo.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Simone Biles gets own 'G.O.A.T' Twitter emoji
The reigning all-around champion — long-regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time — has become the first athlete to be awarded their own emoji on Twitter.
Firstpost Explains: What are twisties that caused Simone Biles to withdraw from gymnastics events?
Firstpost tries to find out what twisties and other mental blocks in sports are and how they are a big hurdle to cross from even for greatest of athletes, with the help of experts.