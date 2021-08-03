Biles has not performed in public since sensationally dropping out of the women's team final last week.

Tokyo: US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles came through a training session smoothly on the beam ahead of her eagerly awaited return to the Olympics on Tuesday.

Suffering from the twisties, a psychological phenomenon impinging on a gymnast's spatial awareness, she then pulled out of the all-around, and the vault, floor and uneven bars.

A three-time world champion on the beam, she had to settle for bronze on the apparatus at the Rio Olympics, to add to her four golds.

Along with her fellow finalists she had three sessions lasting around two minutes each, and appeared confident and comfortable.

On the first attempt she dismounted with a backward somersault, but on the next two somersaulted backwards with a double pike dismount to suggest she has every chance of rounding off her Tokyo Games in medal contention.