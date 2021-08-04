Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'They played with grit', PM Narendra Modi, fans send words of motivation for women's hockey team
Here's how Twitterati reacted after India's heart-breaking loss to Argentina in the semi-finals of women's hockey at Olympics.
India lost a close encounter against Argentina in the second semi-final of the women's hockey. Argentina held their nerves better in the final moments of the game as India failed to convert the chances they got.
The clear difference was the defence of the two teams. Argentina ran hard from one end to the other and protected their circle better than Indians who allowed 13 circle penetrations.
All is not lost for the Indian team as they play Great Britain on 6 August at Oi Hockey stadium for the bronze medal. That match is expected to be a close encounter as both teams will be looking to finish the campaign with a medal at least.
Team India did lose the game but hockey fans back home were not very upset with how team fought in the middle. The match was lost but there was no lack of commitment from the Indians on the field.
Here's how Twitterati reacted after India's loss:
The PM sends words of appreciation
One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams.
Today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021
Tough game for India for bronze medal as well
so GB for india in the bronze play off. Rio 2016 gold medalists, and beat india in the group stages. but that was before this stunning run! #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Hockey
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 4, 2021
Some perspective
If you'd have told me before the tournament that india would be just one deflection, one goal away from an Olympic final, I'd have gladly taken it.
What a match, what a team! They still have a medal to play for! #Tokyo2020 #hockey
— Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 4, 2021
They have come so far in this Games
Girls, cheer up and don't lose your heart. You all have made India proud by reaching the semi-finals at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics in Women’s Hockey! You can still come back with medal🏅
I recall how our girls were geared up for Tokyo Olympics from the very beginning. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/C1k1xfykOj
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021
Congratulations to Argentina for a great game
Try being Carlos Retegui - #ARG coach (both men & women in Tokyo)
Coached women's team to silver at London 2012
Coached men's team to gold in Rio 2016
Coached women's team into the final of Tokyo 2020/21
A hat-trick of Olympic medals. Talis-man! #Hockey
— Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) August 4, 2021
