Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'They played with grit', PM Narendra Modi, fans send words of motivation for women's hockey team

Here's how Twitterati reacted after India's heart-breaking loss to Argentina in the semi-finals of women's hockey at Olympics.

FP Sports August 04, 2021 18:59:04 IST
Players of India gather after losing 2-1 to Argentina. AFP

India lost a close encounter against Argentina in the second semi-final of the women's hockey. Argentina held their nerves better in the final moments of the game as India failed to convert the chances they got.

The clear difference was the defence of the two teams. Argentina ran hard from one end to the other and protected their circle better than Indians who allowed 13 circle penetrations.

All is not lost for the Indian team as they play Great Britain on 6 August at Oi Hockey stadium for the bronze medal. That match is expected to be a close encounter as both teams will be looking to finish the campaign with a medal at least.

Team India did lose the game but hockey fans back home were not very upset with how team fought in the middle. The match was lost but there was no lack of commitment from the Indians on the field.

Here's how Twitterati reacted after India's loss:

The PM sends words of appreciation

Tough game for India for bronze medal as well

Some perspective

They have come so far in this Games

Congratulations to Argentina for a great game

Updated Date: August 04, 2021 18:59:04 IST

