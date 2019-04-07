Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tai Tzu Ying targets gold medal at Games and World Championships before retiring next year

As bizarre as it may sound, World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying has announced that she would quit badminton after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and her primary goal now is to win the World Championship and Olympic gold, Malaysian newspaper The Star Online reported on Saturday.

Tai has been consistently dominating the women's singles circuit since August 2016. However, the 24-year-old wizard is yet to win a medal in both the mega events. The Chinese Taipei shuttler feels she would complete her incredible cabinet if she wins a medal in Tokyo but insisted that she will hang her boots irrespective of her performance in the Japanese capital.

“I’ve not won the big ones even though I’ve been at the top of the rankings for some time. So all my focus is on winning the World Championship in Basel (Switzerland) this year (in August) and the Olympic gold next year,” Tzu-Ying was quoted as saying by the paper.

“My badminton career will be complete if I can win a medal at the Olympics but whether I win a medal or not, I’ll still retire,” said the shuttler, who has slipped from the number one world ranking for just two weeks in April last year for the first time since December 2016.

Tai missed her chance to win a gold medal at the 2018 World Championship in China after losing to Chinese ace He Bingjiao in the quarter-finals after skipping the 2017 edition for the World University Games in Taipei. At the 2016 Rio Games, the right-handed shuttler lost to PV Sindhu in the pre-quarterfinal round.

She won the Malaysia Open title a few hours ago, beating second seed Akane Yamaguchi in straight games. She'll be just 26 in 2020, so why to retire at such a young age with so much potential? “I’ve given my all to badminton for 10 years and that is enough for me. I’ve to run on the court more than most players to cover my weaknesses because of my small size, so I think it’s enough.”

