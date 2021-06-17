Tokyo Olympics 2020: Superstar Neymar won't be part of Brazilian football team at Games
While veteran Daniel Alves did make the Brazil squad announced on Thursday, Neymar's PSG teammate Marquinhos, who also landed a gold medal in Rio five years ago, is another name excluded.
Rio de Janeiro: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, will not play for Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, but veteran Daniel Alves did make the squad announced Thursday.
Neymar's PSG teammate Marquinhos, who also landed a gold medal in Rio five years ago, is another name not on coach Andre Jardine's list.
Former Barcelona star Alves, now with Sao Paulo, missed the ongoing Copa America owing to a knee injury.
Jardine is hoping his experienced defender will be fit in time to take on 2016 beaten finalists Germany on 22 July.
Two French-based players who will compete in Japan are Bruno Guimaraes of Lyon and Marseille new signing Gerson.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: PM Narendra Modi reviews India’s preparations, says vaccination of athletes a priority
PM Modi was briefed that a total of 100 athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics across 11 sports disciplines and about 25 more athletes are likely to qualify, the PMO statement said.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fair mix of youth and experience as Hockey India announce women's team
This will be the Indian women's hockey team's third appearance at the Games, the previous two arriving in 1980 and 2016.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Abhinav Bindra lauds athletes for 'exceptional' feat of securing qualification during COVID-19 pandemic
Bindra, the country's greatest Olympian, posted a heartfelt message, congratulating all Indian athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Games, starting 23 July.