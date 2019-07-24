Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sports analytical company Gracenote predicts India to win 14 medals – 1 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze

Gracenote Sports, which supplies statistical analysis for sports leagues around the world, has predicted India will win 14 medals at the Tokyo Olympics next year. With exactly a year to go to the quadrennial extravaganza, if the Tokyo Olympics were to infact start today, India would finish 21st in the virtual medal table with 1 gold, 5 silver and eight bronze to its kitty.

If it were to be the case, it would be a significant jump from India's eventual medal tally at Rio Olympics in 2016 where PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik were the only medallists. Interestingly, for the 2016 Olympics, Gracenote had predicted India's medal count to be five – a gold and four bronze. In reality, PV Sindhu won silver and Sakshi won a bronze medal.

Hosts Japan are predicted to win around 67 medals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, an increase of 63% on the country’s record total of 41 at Rio 2016. Historically, every Summer Olympics host nation in this century has increased its medal count over the previous event.

The biggest jump by a host nation this century was China’s 59% increase at Beijing (2008) when they won 100 medals, 37 more than the 63 they claimed in Athens. As per the Gracenote projection, Japan will improve on that and record the biggest proportional medal improvement by the hosts since Spain increased their medal count from four in 1988 to 22 at Barcelona 1992 (+450%).

At the top of the ladder, United States are expected to win the most medals in Tokyo. This would make it the seventh successive Summer Games during which the US team would have topped the medal tally. With projection of 126 medals, USA would be improving their medal count by two from Rio Olympics.

China is picked to finish second with 38 gold and 81 overall. The next seven countries, after USA, China and Japan, ranked in order of overall medals are Russia (65), Britain (43), Australia (43), France (41), Germany (38), Netherlands (34), and Italy (32).

The Tokyo Olympics open on 24 July 2020.