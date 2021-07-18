Tokyo Olympics 2020: South Korean member of IOC tests positive for COVID-19 in Japan
The case was revealed after the first two athletes tested positive in the Olympic Village, a day after a member of their entourage was also infected, officials said on Sunday.
A South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC said on Sunday.
Ryu Seung-min, who won a table tennis gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was diagnosed upon arrival in Japan for the Games which start on Friday.
"He is currently in the isolation facility, where he will stay until the Japanese authorities decide that he is able to leave his room," an IOC spokesperson said.
"The IOC is relieved to hear that all protocols have been properly followed which led to the detection of the case."
All IOC members attending the Tokyo Olympics are either vaccinated against the coronavirus or immune, the spokesperson added.
The three cases have raised fears of a cluster in the Village, which will house thousands of athletes and officials.
The Tokyo Olympics were postponed for a year due to the pandemic and are facing significant opposition in Japan due to their Covid risks.
The pandemic has cast a shadow over the Games with organisers banning all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures, in a huge blow for the event.
