Sjoerd Marijne revealed in an interaction that he will be stepping down as India women's hockey team's coach to spend time with family.

Sjoerd Marijne announced he will be stepping down as India women's hockey coach after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. The Dutchman, who took over four years back, said the decision was personal with the desire to spend more time with his family.

“I will miss the girls but I miss my family more. My family is No 1. I want to be with my son, daughter and wife after being away for three and a half years. This is a beautiful way to end this journey,” Marijne said in a video interaction from Tokyo.

“I am so proud of the girls,” he said after India went down 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off. “They inspired the whole of India.”

“I told them after the match that they may not have won a medal but they’ve won something bigger – the hearts of the Indian people,” Marijne added.

Marijne who was appointed as the women's team coach after a switcheroo with the men's team in 2017, expects compatriot Janneke Schopman, currently the analytical coach, to take over in order to ensure smooth transition and continuity.

“She’s good, very good. She knows the system and structure. I gave her a lot of responsibility and have considered her an equal,” he said. “She wants a silver or gold medal for the team.”

Women's hockey team has grown since the Marijne's appointment. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the women's team finished 12th and last in just their first appearance since 1980. In 2018, the side reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup before making the semi-finals in Tokyo now.

India started their campaign in Japan's capital with three straight defeats against Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain before picking up must-needed wins over South Africa and Ireland. The Rani Rampal captained team beat Australia 1-0 to move into the semi-finals where they were beaten 2-1 by Argentina.