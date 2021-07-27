Tokyo Olympics 2020: Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics' team final due to 'medical issue'
The American gymnastics superstar exited the final after a lacklustre opening vault and briefly left the competition floor, before returning to join her teammates.
Tokyo: Simone Biles' participation in the rest of the Tokyo Olympics was plunged into uncertainty on Tuesday after she was dramatically withdrawn from the team final with a "medical issue".
The American gymnastics superstar exited the final after a lacklustre opening vault and briefly left the competition floor, before returning to join her teammates.
But the US team replaced her in the three concluding routines on the uneven bars, beam, and floor.
A statement from USA Gymnastics said Biles was suffering from an unspecified "medical issue" and faced daily assessment to determine whether she can continue her Olympic campaign.
"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," the statement sent to AFP said.
The four-time gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Games qualified for all six finals available to her but her performance in qualifying on Sunday was littered with uncharacteristic mistakes.
In an Instagram post on Monday the 24-year-old said she sometimes feels like she has "the weight of the world" on her shoulders.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: US teen Lydia Jacoby wins women's 100m breaststroke gold
The 17-year-old swam a scintillating final 50m to touch in 1min 04.95sec and edge South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker (1:05.22) into second, with King having to settle for bronze in 1:05.54.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Eight-time Olympian gymnast Oksana Chusovitina bids goodbye after missing out on final
The 46-year-old was targeting a place in the vault final, and was unable to hide her disappointment when she realised her score was not high enough to keep her in contention.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rio gold medallist gymnast Oleg Verniaiev out of Games after doping ban
The Ukrainian gymnast tested positive for the banned substance meldonium in August 2020 and was banned after a ruling by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation, which hears disciplinary cases in the sport.