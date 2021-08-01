Biles won gold in the event in Rio de Janeiro and was placed second in qualifying last week. Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in Monday’s finals.

Tokyo: Gymnastics great Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic floor final, leaving the American with just one more chance of competing at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said on Sunday.

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," USAG tweeted.

Biles won gold in the event in Rio de Janeiro and was placed second in qualifying last week. Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in Monday’s finals.

Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 1, 2021

USA Gymnastics says Biles has not decided whether to participate in Tuesday’s balance beam final.

Biles is dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.” She is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

The 24-year-old came to Tokyo seeking five gold medals to equal the Olympic all-time gymnastics career record of nine, but dramatically withdrew during her first event, the women's team competition.

Biles then skipped her all-around title defence and on Saturday it was announced she was dropping the vault and uneven bars.

She has documented her struggles with mental health during the Games in regular posts on her social media accounts.

With AP inputs