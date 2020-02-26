Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shooter Manu Bhaker says she's focussing on technique, mental strength in build-up to Games

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said she is focussing on her technique and improving mental strength to put up a good show at the upcoming World Cup and Tokyo Olympics.

Manu, who secured an Olympic quota for India in the women's 10m air pistol event, enjoyed a successful season last year where she won five World Cup gold medals in individual and team events.

"I am focussing on my technique because that is what takes us ahead. Other than that I'm working to keep myself physically and mentally fit, especially the mental fitness," Manu told reporters in New Delhi.

"I am basically working on my mental stability. When you focus your mind and do meditation to calm your mind, it helps control the thought process," she added.

The 18-year-old burst on to the national scene at the start of 2018 with a victory at the ISSF World Cup in Mexico. She then went on to win a gold in Commonwealth Games as well.

However, one of the top medal contenders, Bhaker, failed to meet expectations and missed the mark to return empty-handed from the 2018 Asian Games.

Favourite to win an Olympic quota at the World Cup in New Delhi last year, the shooter from Jhajjar was unable to maintain her qualification-round form in the 25m pistol event to finish outside the medal bracket and struggled to find her rhythm in the 10m air pistol event to finish 14th.

Bhaker had left the shooting range in tears after the 25m rapid pistol event and the teenager is working on controlling her emotions before the Olympics.

"I am calming myself mentally because Olympics is huge. I need stay calm before facing the range, the people etc," she said.

Asked how she manages to stay calm, the Youth Olympic gold medallist said she diverts her mind by listening to music.

"I keep every thought away from myself. I distance myself from it and keep listening to music, meditating, dancing, writing diaries or reading novels to divert mind and focus more."

The Tokyo Games will be Bhaker's maiden Olympics and the teenager wants to keep a fresh slate for the quadrennial extravaganza.

"I wanted Olympics to be a fresh thing so I didn't want anybody to give information about that," she said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.