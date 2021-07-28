Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shaking, slapping is my pre-fight ritual, says viral German judoka
German judoka Martyna Trajdos said being shaken and slapped by her coach was all part of her pre-fight ritual after footage from the Tokyo Olympics was widely shared on social media.
Tokyo: German judoka Martyna Trajdos said being shaken and slapped by her coach was all part of her pre-fight ritual after footage from the Tokyo Olympics was widely shared on social media.
Film of the incident, where the coach shakes Trajdos roughly by her judo uniform and slaps her across each cheek, drew bemusement and concern.
But Trajdos explained on Instagram: "That's the ritual which I chose pre-competition! My coach is just doing what I want him to do to fire me up!"
A czo tu się odpoliczkowało w ogóle?! pic.twitter.com/mX2r9rMMTA
— Mischa Von Jadczak (@michaljadczak) July 27, 2021
The former world championships bronze medallist, 32, lost the women's 63kg round-of-32 elimination bout to Hungary's Szofi Ozbas.
"Look's like this was not hard enough," she posted, next to footage of her unusual warm-up. "I wish I could have made a different headline today."
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Restarined ceremonies, fewer crowd, no cheering set to make it Games like none other
Tokyo 2020 will be an Olympics like no other: held during a pandemic with crowds of tourists banned, extravagant celebrations replaced by tough infection controls, and even victory hugs off the cards.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rowing, archery events rescheduled as tropical storm nears Japan
Olympic organisers have rescheduled rowing and archery over concerns about high winds from Tropical Storm Nepartak, which is packing gusts of up to 108 kilometres (67 miles) an hour.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: From Bhavani Devi to archery team, Indian athletes begin training at Games village
Here are some pictures of Indian athletes training at the Olympics Village in Tokyo