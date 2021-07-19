In a response to Bopanna's tweet, Sania echoed similar sentiments, saying that the lack of clarity may well have cost India a shot at winning the medal in the mixed doubles event.

Tennis stars Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna hit out at the AITA after the latter blamed the governing body of Indian tennis for misleading the players over the Tokyo Olympics qualification.

Bopanna, currently India's highest-ranked doubles player, took to Twitter on Monday and said that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) denied an entry for him and Sumit Nagal, making it clear that no changes would be allowed after the deadline of nomination unless there was a case of an injury or illness.

"ITF has never accepted an entry for Sumit Nagal & myself. ITF was clear that no changes were allowed after the nomination deadline (22nd June) unless Injury/Illness. AITA has mislead the players, government, media and everyone else by stating we still have a chance (sic)," Bopanna tweeted.

In a response to Bopanna's tweet, Sania echoed similar sentiments, saying that the lack of clarity may well have cost India a shot at winning the medal in the mixed doubles event. The 34-year-old added that were plans of her and Bopanna playing alongside in the mixed doubles event.

"Whaaattt???If this is true then it's absolutely ridiculous and shameful..by this it also means that we have sacrificed a very good shot at a medal in the mixed doubles if you and I would have played as planned. We were both told that you and Sumit's names have been given (sic)," Sania tweeted in her reply to Bopanna.

Sumit Nagal had on 16 July qualified for the men's singles event of Tokyo Olympics, thanks to large scale withdrawals which threw him inside the qualification mark. The AITA then paired him up with Bopanna for men's doubles, withdrawing Divij Sharan's nomination.

A week earlier, PTI reported that India's tennis players were "confused" about the criteria that have been adopted for finalising the entries as those ranked below them have been confirmed participation but they still didn't know exactly what the cut-off mark was for the Games

Bopanna has been vocal about not receiving any clarity from AITA regarding the tennis doubles qualification rules.

"The most confusing part as a player is even though the entry deadline has passed for Olympics, we have no idea on what the exact cut off of rankings are. I have been asking ATP when I was in London (for Wimbledon) but unfortunately they themselves have no concrete answer to this," the 41-year-old had told PTI.

