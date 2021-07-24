Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rowing events rescheduled as tropical storm approaches Japanese capital
In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis hit as Japan hosted the Rugby World Cup. The powerful storm killed more than 100 people, and forced World Cup organisers to cancel three pool matches.
Tokyo: Tokyo Olympic organisers brought forward rowing events as a "protective measure" on Saturday as a tropical storm heads towards the Japanese capital.
Tropical Storm Nepartak, with gusts up to 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour, was still about 1,800 kilometres south of Tokyo on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
But it is on course to arrive in the Olympic host city by Tuesday, the weather agency said.
Olympic organisers said they were following the track of the storm and had decided to hold rowing events scheduled for Monday over the weekend instead.
"Unlike an earthquake, we're able to predict the path of a typhoon so we're able to prepare in advance," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters.
"In the case of rowing, as a protective measure we have decided to change the event schedule," he added.
"We're looking closely at the path of the typhoon," Takaya said, warning it could pose a danger if it makes landfall.
"We will take responsible measures," he said.
In a weather update, World Sailing warned that Olympic competition "from the 26th to the 28th may be affected", though organisers have not yet announced any changes.
Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September.
Storms have disrupted sport in the country before.
In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis hit as Japan hosted the Rugby World Cup. The powerful storm killed more than 100 people, and forced World Cup organisers to cancel three pool matches.
The Olympics opened on Friday after a year-long pandemic delay and will run until 8 August.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Britain women's football team will take a knee at Games
The Olympics start next week with Britain opening their group-stage campaign against Chile in Sapporo and then playing host Japan and Canada and Chile.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty hopes to make a mark at Games as he recovers from personal grief
"In April, when the situation was pretty bad in India, seeing so many people die because of COVID was tough. In my family, I lost my maternal grandfather, it was a difficult time," he said.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: New era of athletes eye glory as Games get underway
When the flame is finally lit at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, a new era of athletes have a chance to make history in the absence of a host of established stars.