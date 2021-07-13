Tokyo Olympics 2020: Roger Federer withdraws from Games due to 'setback with his knee'
Roger Federer has announced that he's withdrawing from Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to an injury he sustained during the grass court season.
Federer took to Twitter and revealed the reason behind his decision to miss the Games.
He wrote, "During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games.
"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz," Federer added.
Earlier, Rafael Nadal also opted out of Tokyo Olympics and Wimbledon because he needed time to recover physically after a demanding clay-court season.
When Novak Djokovic was asked about playing in the Games, he was unsure. "My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days," Djokovic said after winning the Wimbledon — his 20th Grand Slam victory.
