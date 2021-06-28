Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rio gold-medallist Thomas Rohler withdraws from Games due to back injury
Röhler was injured in training and has barely competed this year. He managed one foul throw at the German championships this month before withdrawing from the competition.
Darmstadt: Germany's Thomas Rohler ruled himself out of defending his Olympic javelin title because of a back injury Monday.
Rohler was injured in training and has barely competed this year. He managed one foul throw at the German championships this month before withdrawing from the competition.
“I need to listen to my body now because I want to keep doing my sport for another couple of years at the top level,” the 2018 European champion said on the German Athletics Association website. “By taking part in the Olympic Games I would be risking too much because of this back injury.”
🇩🇪 Reigning Olympic javelin champion Thomas Röhler announces his withdrawal from @Tokyo2020 consideration due to a back injury, and will focus on the European and World Championships in 2022.@TeamD @WorldAthletics @thomasroehlerhttps://t.co/hdPNQIcbEX
— Olympics (@Olympics) June 28, 2021
Rohler threw 90.3 meters to win the Olympic gold medal in 2016 ahead of the then-world champion Julius Yego of Kenya. Another German thrower, Johannes Vetter, is considered a contender for the gold medal in Tokyo. The qualifying round in men's javelin is 4 August and the final is 7 August.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'He's been a talent', Usain Bolt says watch out for USA's Trayvon Bromell in 100m event
One of Bolt's favorites in the 100 at the rescheduled Tokyo Games will be Trayvon Bromell, who won the event last weekend at the US Olympic Track and Field trials.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fair mix of youth and experience as Hockey India announce women's team
This will be the Indian women's hockey team's third appearance at the Games, the previous two arriving in 1980 and 2016.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Decision on allowing fans likely today as Games inch towards 30-day countdown
With the opening ceremony looming on 23 July, organisers are scrambling to finalise preparations, but the decision on spectators has been left as late as possible.