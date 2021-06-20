Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Recycled cardboard beds, 'fever clinic' and plexiglass shields in gym, a look inside the Athletes Village

The Tokyo Olympics will be like no other when they open. And they'll have an idiosyncratic Olympic Village to match. From the aptly named “Fever Clinic,” to recycled cardboard beds, here's what awaits thousands of athletes.

The Associated Press June 20, 2021 20:54:44 IST
A recyclable cardboard bed and mattress are seen inside a room for athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games. The village consists of 21 residential towers varying from 14 to 18 floors with a total of 3,600 rooms. They're equipped with 18,000 beds, all with spartan furnishings. AP Photo

A Fever Clinic isolation room at Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. About 20,000 tests are expected to be carried out each day. AP Photo

A room of 'Fever Clinic' is seen at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. a prefabricated complex of isolation rooms inside the sprawling village on Tokyo Bay. This is where PCR tests will be given to athletes or staff suspected of carrying COVID-19 . AP Photo

The two-floored dining area will have plastic panels to separate diners. Previous Olympics have used largely self-service, but food in Tokyo will be handled only by cooks and servers. Officials say diners can choose from about 700 options. AP Photo

The main dining hall at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. There will also be a special “casual dining area” that will serve famous Japanese dishes from okonomiyaki (a savory pancake) to rice balls to teppanyaki (dishes cooked on an iron grill). AP Photo

Plexiglass shields between gym equipment will be in place as part of the coronavirus measures. AP Photo

Autonomous electric vehicles which will be used around the main facilities. AP Photo

Updated Date: June 20, 2021 21:03:55 IST

