Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu's inspired performance earns bronze for India in badminton; men's hockey team enters semis

Check out photos from Day nine of Tokyo Olympics 2020

FP Sports August 01, 2021 20:15:24 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu's inspired performance earns bronze for India in badminton; men's hockey team enters semis
Day nine of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 turned out to be a memorable one for India, as PV Sindhu successfully claimed bronze medal in women's singles, beating China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, after claiming silver in Rio on 2016. AP

India's Gurjant Singh celebrates after scoring against Great Britain in the men's hockey semi-finals. In what was a historic feat, the India men's hockey team reached the semi-finals of the Olympics after 49 years, beating Great Britain 3-1. They will face Belgium in the semi-finals on Tuesday. AP

China's Chen Yu Fei clinched gold in the women's singles badminton tournament, with a win over Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying in the final. It was a n evenly-fought contest, with the match ending 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 in Chen's favour. AP

Jamaica's Yohan Blake failed to qualify for the men's 100m final, finishing in sixth position during the semi-finals. AP

Another favourite, USA's Trayvon Bromell, too failed to qualify for the final from the men's 100m second semi-final, narrowly missing out after finishing third. AP

Germany's Alexander Zverev poses with the men's singles tennis gold medal. He triumphed over Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 in the summit clash. AP

Boxer Satish Kumar succumbed to a 0-5 defeat in the quarter-finals of the super heavyweight category, losing to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. AP

