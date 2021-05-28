Sindhu will be the only player to represent India in the women’s category at the upcoming Games.

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu is all set to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. In an interaction with Outlook, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist, stated that her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics is going well at the Gachibowli Stadium, where she is receiving training from South Korean coach Park Tae-sang.

Sindhu was previously training at Pullela Gopichand’s Gopichand Academy. Speaking about her experience with the new trainer, Sindhu shared that the personal attention given by Park has helped her. She said that she is prepared and will not miss ‘Gopi sir’. The 25-year-old badminton player further expressed that the training has been great and her time at the new academy has been worth it.

Revealing that her eye-to-eye coordination with the coach works perfectly, Sindhu added that her father PV Ramana has been a huge support and an unseen coach in her career.

During an interaction with TOI in February, the shuttler had spoken more about her decision to change the academy. Sindhu had said that the indoor arena size at Gachibowli Stadium is of international standards, similar to the venue of the Tokyo Olympics. She had also said that the AC blowers are a major factor responsible for drift and their availability at the Gachibowli Stadium will help players understand its effect at the Olympics.

Sindhu, who will be the only player to represent India in the women's category at the Tokyo Games, said that the responsibility on her is huge. This time around, Saina Nehwal, the three-time Olympic participant, has not qualified for the upcoming sporting extravaganza.

Speaking on the same, Sindu said that she understands the expectations are high and she would give her best.