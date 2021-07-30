Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'PV Sindhu is a national treasure', Twitterati praises shuttler after she moves into semis
Here's how Twitterati reacted to PV Sindhu's sensational win in the women's singles quarter-final over Akane Yamaguchi.
Rio 2016 silver-medallist PV Sindhu’s stupendous form continued on Friday when she knocked out Japan’s ace shuttler Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in a blockbuster quarter-final women’s singles clash.
She reached the semi-finals with this win, and kept her hopes alive for a maiden Olympic gold medal.
In a tightly fought first game which lasted 23 minutes, Sindhu took the first game 21-13, as she showcased some of her brilliant smashes throughout the match.
In the second game, Sindhu was leading 11-6 as the players went to the break, but Yamaguchi bounced back hard to take the lead and make it 18-16. However, two unforced errors from Yamaguchi made way for Sindhu to return back in the game, and it was only a matter of time before she sealed the match.
Sindhu will now face either Intanon Ratchanok or Tai Tzu-ying in the last four clash.
Here are a few reactions to Sindhu’s win:
Plaudits from a fellow shuttler!
Sindhu 🙌🏻@Pvsindhu1
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 30, 2021
She's closer to glory!
Sindhu! Sindhu! Sindhu! In the semis!
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 30, 2021
That winning moment!
Wow!!! Look how much it means to @Pvsindhu1 and her coach Park Te Sang. Simply brilliant performance. Sindhu on #OLYMPICS #BADMINTON #IND pic.twitter.com/lYeYBmdcgl
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2021
India's Test all-rounder is also pleased!
PV Sindhu #Olympics
— Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) July 30, 2021
Yes, those decimating smashes!
Fantastic show from @Pvsindhu1. Those smashes were wow.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 30, 2021
She's Spectacular Sindhu for a reason!
WHAT. A. MATCH.
She's a champion and she played like one. Superb Sindhu Storms into Semis! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 #GoForGold #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nNPwMl84Gd
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 30, 2021
A gem of a shuttler, indeed!
P V Sindhu is national treasure #Badminton #Tokyo2020 #Olympics
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 30, 2021
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu fights past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to enter semi-finals
The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, defended brilliantly and rode on her attack to outclass the fourth seeded Yamaguchi 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal clash at the Musashino Forest Plaza here.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu beats Cheung Ngan Yi to enter round of 16; Sai Praneeth ends campaign with a loss
The 26-year-old Indian, who had claimed a silver medal in the last edition in Rio, prevailed over World No 34 Cheung 21-9, 21-16 in a 35-minute match to top the group. This was Sindhu's sixth win over Cheung in as many meetings.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ex-Indian shuttler Trupti Murgunde expects PV Sindhu to do well; lauds B Sai Praneeth’s skills
Murgunde talks about Sindhu's transformation into a bonafide medal contender, Sai Praneeth's draw and more.