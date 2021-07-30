Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'PV Sindhu is a national treasure', Twitterati praises shuttler after she moves into semis

Here's how Twitterati reacted to PV Sindhu's sensational win in the women's singles quarter-final over Akane Yamaguchi.

FP Sports July 30, 2021 17:07:26 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'PV Sindhu is a national treasure', Twitterati praises shuttler after she moves into semis

PV Sindhu will be playing in her second Olympics semi-finals. AP

Rio 2016 silver-medallist PV Sindhu’s stupendous form continued on Friday when she knocked out Japan’s ace shuttler Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in a blockbuster quarter-final women’s singles clash.

She reached the semi-finals with this win, and kept her hopes alive for a maiden Olympic gold medal.

In a tightly fought first game which lasted 23 minutes, Sindhu took the first game 21-13, as she showcased some of her brilliant smashes throughout the match.

In the second game, Sindhu was leading 11-6 as the players went to the break, but Yamaguchi bounced back hard to take the lead and make it 18-16. However, two unforced errors from Yamaguchi made way for Sindhu to return back in the game, and it was only a matter of time before she sealed the match.

Sindhu will now face either Intanon Ratchanok or Tai Tzu-ying in the last four clash.

Here are a few reactions to Sindhu’s win:

Plaudits from a fellow shuttler!

She's closer to glory!



That winning moment!

India's Test all-rounder is also pleased!

Yes, those decimating smashes!

She's Spectacular Sindhu for a reason!

A gem of a shuttler, indeed!

Updated Date: July 30, 2021 17:07:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu fights past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to enter semi-finals
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu fights past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to enter semi-finals

The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, defended brilliantly and rode on her attack to outclass the fourth seeded Yamaguchi 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal clash at the Musashino Forest Plaza here.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu beats Cheung Ngan Yi to enter round of 16; Sai Praneeth ends campaign with a loss
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu beats Cheung Ngan Yi to enter round of 16; Sai Praneeth ends campaign with a loss

The 26-year-old Indian, who had claimed a silver medal in the last edition in Rio, prevailed over World No 34 Cheung 21-9, 21-16 in a 35-minute match to top the group. This was Sindhu's sixth win over Cheung in as many meetings.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ex-Indian shuttler Trupti Murgunde expects PV Sindhu to do well; lauds B Sai Praneeth’s skills
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ex-Indian shuttler Trupti Murgunde expects PV Sindhu to do well; lauds B Sai Praneeth’s skills

Murgunde talks about Sindhu's transformation into a bonafide medal contender, Sai Praneeth's draw and more.