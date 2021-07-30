Here's how Twitterati reacted to PV Sindhu's sensational win in the women's singles quarter-final over Akane Yamaguchi.

Rio 2016 silver-medallist PV Sindhu’s stupendous form continued on Friday when she knocked out Japan’s ace shuttler Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in a blockbuster quarter-final women’s singles clash.

She reached the semi-finals with this win, and kept her hopes alive for a maiden Olympic gold medal.

In a tightly fought first game which lasted 23 minutes, Sindhu took the first game 21-13, as she showcased some of her brilliant smashes throughout the match.

In the second game, Sindhu was leading 11-6 as the players went to the break, but Yamaguchi bounced back hard to take the lead and make it 18-16. However, two unforced errors from Yamaguchi made way for Sindhu to return back in the game, and it was only a matter of time before she sealed the match.

Sindhu will now face either Intanon Ratchanok or Tai Tzu-ying in the last four clash.

Here are a few reactions to Sindhu’s win:

Plaudits from a fellow shuttler!

She's closer to glory!

Sindhu! Sindhu! Sindhu! In the semis! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 30, 2021





That winning moment!

Wow!!! Look how much it means to ⁦@Pvsindhu1⁩ and her coach Park Te Sang. Simply brilliant performance. Sindhu on #OLYMPICS #BADMINTON #IND pic.twitter.com/lYeYBmdcgl — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2021

India's Test all-rounder is also pleased!

PV Sindhu #Olympics — Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) July 30, 2021

Yes, those decimating smashes!

Fantastic show from @Pvsindhu1. Those smashes were wow. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 30, 2021

She's Spectacular Sindhu for a reason!

A gem of a shuttler, indeed!