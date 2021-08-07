Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PM, President join nation in lauding Bajrang Punia on his bronze medal

Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal playoff on Saturday to win India's sixth medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

FP Sports August 07, 2021 17:13:00 IST
Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal playoff on Saturday to win India's sixth medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian didn't concede a point and cantered to an 8-0 win.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions on Bajrang's bronze:

