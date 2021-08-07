Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal playoff on Saturday to win India's sixth medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal playoff on Saturday to win India's sixth medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian didn't concede a point and cantered to an 8-0 win.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions on Bajrang's bronze:

Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

BRONZE for BAJRANG !!!

YOU DID IT ! India is thrilled beyond words ! I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish ! #Tokyo2020 @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/M1e1pkKQBn — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

A special moment for Indian wrestling!

Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPunia in #wrestling to win for India! Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ZPsd1tiOf3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

#Tokyo2020 | #Wrestling One more medal for #IndiaAtTokyoOlympics Wrestler @BajrangPunia beats #KAZ D Niyazbekov 8-0 to win a Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020 This equals India’s best ever medal haul at a single Olympics equalling the 6 won in #London2012#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/hSMVrnqZdS — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 7, 2021

Many Congratulations @BajrangPunia for winning the Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020. Great grit shown ! Brilliantly fought! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

Another medal by another top class fighter! Great performance! #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/plwougtEiB — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2021

Bajrang Punia bags a Bronze and wins India's 6th Olympic medal at #Tokyo2020. On behalf of Hockey India, congratulations to @BajrangPunia for making the country proud. Image Courtesy: ddsportchannel/Twitter#Cheer4India #TokyoTogether #Bronze #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JJJTbgWXjG — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 7, 2021

And @BajrangPunia has done it with style and the most comfortable lead possible. Congratulations to him and his team for working very hard for this. All the best for a great future. — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 7, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to Wrestler Bajrang Punia on winning the bronze medal at #Olympics2020! Your grit, passion and vigour are truly inspiring. Such a spectacular achievement - you have made India proud! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 7, 2021