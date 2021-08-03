'On 15th August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests,' news agency ANI tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the entire Indian contingent that has travelled to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, as special guests to Red Fort on the upcoming Independence Day.

These athletes will also attend the customary flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort n 15 August. As per sources, the athletes have also been invited to the PM's official residence where Modi will interact with them.

"On 15th August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests. He will also personally meet and interact with all of them around that time," news agency ANI tweeted.

The Prime Minister had posted a couple of encouraging tweets for the athletes. India have sent their largest-ever contingent to the Games, with 122 athletes showing their wares in the Japanese capital.

इस बार ओलंपिक्स में भारत के अब तक के सबसे अधिक खिलाड़ियों ने क्वालीफाई किया है। याद रहे ये 100 साल की सबसे बड़ी आपदा से जूझते हुए किया है। कई तो ऐसे खेल हैं जिनमें हमने पहली बार क्वालीफाई किया है। सिर्फ क्वालीफाई ही नहीं किया बल्कि कड़ी टक्कर भी दे रहे हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 3, 2021

भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का जोश, जुनून और जज़्बा आज सर्वोच्च स्तर पर है। ये आत्मविश्वास तब आता है जब सही टैलेंट की पहचान होती है, उसको प्रोत्साहन मिलता है। ये आत्मविश्वास तब आता है जब व्यवस्थाएं बदलती हैं, transparent होती हैं। ये नया आत्मविश्वास न्यू इंडिया की पहचान बन रहा है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 3, 2021

India have so far claimed two medals, while being confirmed one more. While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu claimed a historic silver medal in the 49 kg category on the opening day of the competiton, ace shuttler PV Sindhu won bronze in the women’s singles category, beating He Bing Jiao of China in the third-place match.

Meanwhile, the India women’s hockey team that had lost the opening three games of the Olympics campaign, bounced back to beat Ireland and South Africa in the group stage, and later beat World No 2 Australia in the quarter-finals. They will meet Argentina in their first-ever Olympic semi-final on Wednesday.

However, early on Tuesday, the India men’s hockey team went down 2-5 in the semi-final against Belgium, meaning that they would hope for at least a bronze in the third-place match.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is also assured of a medal after she reached the semi-finals of the women’s welterweight category. She will fight her last-four bout on Wednesday.