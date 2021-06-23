From Neeraj Chopra to Kevin Durant, here are some of the biggest stars to watch out for in Tokyo Olympics 2020
In 30 days from now, some of the finest athletes in the world will light up the Tokyo night sky with their craft as the Tokyo Olympics 2020, delayed and debated, will kick off in the Japanese capital. As we build up to the D-day, here's a photo gallery to keep you abreast with the likely biggest showstoppers at the Games.
This will be MC Mary Kom's first Olympics since her bronze-winning feat at London Olympic Games in 2012. She was denied a wildcard entry to the Rio Games in 2016 by the International Olympic Committee. It was in March 2020 when the Manipuri boxer booked her berth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when she beat Filipino boxer Irish Magno in the Asian qualifiers in Jordan. Twitter @KirenRijiju
It was in Rio Olympics 2016 when PV Sindhu bettered Saina Nehwal's feat of 2012, as she claimed a silver medal in Brazil. Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth missed out on Tokyo Olympics berths so there's no doubt that expectations will be high on Sindhu as she eyes a gold medal. Twitter @BAIMedia
Earlier in June, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had returned to competitive action in the international arena, when he took part in the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa in Portugal. That was his first competitive tournament since qualifying for the Olympics back in January 2020 in South Africa. In Lisbon, he registered a best effort of 83.18 to claim an event. Twitter @afiindia
Kevin Durant was part of the United States' gold-medal winning men's basketball team in 2012 and 2016, and according to The Athletic, Durant is expected to commit to the national side once again in the Olympics. This could even be an opportunity for Durant to beat former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony's all-time Olympic scoring record. Durant is just 25 points behind Carmelo. AP
United States' Allyson Felix recently clinched her berth for Tokyo 2020 at the US track and field trials, finishing second in the 400m final at Eugene, United States. In 2012, Felix clinched three gold medals at London Olympics, winning the 200m race, 4 x 100m relay and 4 x 400m relay. AP
Japan's Naomi Osaka is expected to make a strong return in front of her home fans in Tokyo. Osaka, who had admitted to suffering 'bouts of depression' in May, had withdrawn from the French Open this year amidst her refusal to attend press conference. After winning the US Open for a second time in 2020, Osaka then went to clinch the Australian Open this year. AFP
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge will be set to defend his 2016 Rio gold medal when he returns to Tokyo this summer. In April, the Kenyan even won the Enschede Marathon in Netherlands, where he said that the marathon was a perfect platform to 'test his fitness' before the Olympics. AFP
In early June, US gymnast Simon Biles warmed up for the Tokyo Games with a record seventh all-round national title at the US Gymnastics Championships. Biles was a four-time gold medalist at Rio five years back, and expectations will be high heading into Japan. AFP
Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is gearing up for her fourth and final Olympics in Tokyo. The 34-year-old is a winner of the 100m races in 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Games respectively. She will take part in the 100m and 200m races. AFP
Sweden's Armand Duplantis is just 21, and he is gearing up for his maiden Olympics. After setting an indoor pole vault record of 6.18 m in February 2020, he broke legendary athlete Sergey Bubka's outdoor world record in September later that year, clearing a height of 6.15 m. AFP