From Neeraj Chopra to Kevin Durant, here are some of the biggest stars to watch out for in Tokyo Olympics 2020

In 30 days from now, some of the finest athletes in the world will light up the Tokyo night sky with their craft as the Tokyo Olympics 2020, delayed and debated, will kick off in the Japanese capital. As we build up to the D-day, here's a photo gallery to keep you abreast with the likely biggest showstoppers at the Games.