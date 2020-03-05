Tokyo Olympics 2020 Organising Committee steps up health measures for torch relay amid coronavirus concerns

Tokyo: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee said on Wednesday it had stepped up its measures to protect the health of runners and spectators for the torch relay as the coronavirus spreads nationwide.

The measures will include limiting the number of visitors to venues and monitoring the health of runners, the committee said in a statement.

Details of specific relay events will be reviewed based on the infection status of each prefecture, the committee said.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee refused to join in the debate or fan flames of the speculation regarding postponement or cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics.

“Neither the word cancellation nor the word postponement was even mentioned,” IOC president Thomas Bach told a news conference on Wednesday about the second day of executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Bach sought to project calm assurance after holding a conference call with local organisers. In Tokyo, officials then briefed local media, some of whom wore protective masks.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

