Tokyo Olympics 2020 organisers seeking ways to cut costs of Games delayed by coronavirus pandemic
Among the things to be reviewed are the number of officials scheduled to be present at Tokyo 2020, welcoming ceremonies for athletes and various costs at venues, athletes' villages, training facilities and the international press centre.
Tokyo: Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers said on Tuesday they were looking at ways of saving money in staging the delayed Games by cutting spending on officials and facilities.
The 2020 Games were postponed in a historic decision earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a scaled-down version set to be held from 23 July, 2021.
The delay has thrown up a plethora of new costs, from re-booking venues and transport to retaining a huge organising committee staff for an extra year.
As part of cost-cutting efforts organisers will scrutinise the number of officials scheduled to be present at Tokyo 2020, CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference on Tuesday.
Muto did not specify which officials, but the term can cover a broad range, from overseas delegates to engineers to management staff.
Welcoming ceremonies for athletes were also being reviewed, he added, and officials would also look at costs at venues, athletes' villages, training facilities and the international press centre.
Muto offered few details, but said Japanese officials aimed to reach an agreement on the cost-cutting proposals during next week's meeting with the International Olympic Committee.
Muto also said he agreed with International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates over his remarks stressing that the postponed Games must be held next year despite the outbreak.
"Our thought is accorded... with the opinion of Chairman Coates" over their commitment to holding the Games, Muto said.
Coates, who is also chairman of the Tokyo coordination commission, told AFP earlier this month that the Games would go ahead in 2021 "with or without COVID".
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Coronavirus vaccine not a requirement to hold event, says Games CEO
Toshiro Muto was speaking after a task force meeting with government officials, disease experts and Japanese Olympic officials. It’s the first of several high-level meetings dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as Tokyo tries to figure out if it can hold the games.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Games should be held next year 'at any cost', says Japan's Olympic minister
Japan's borders are still largely closed to foreign visitors and a vaccine is months or even years away, feeding speculation about whether the Games are feasible at all.
'Large part' of Tokyo-bound German boxing team contracts COVID-19 while training in Austria
The group, made up of 18 boxers and seven other staff members, must now remain in quarantine at the training camp in Laengenfeld in Tirol, DBV director Michael Mueller said.