Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers planning to keep COVID-19 positive athletes, staff in separate hotel, claims report
The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Sunday said organisers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes' Village
Tokyo: Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19 could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organisers of the games.
The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Sunday said organisers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes' Village. The agency cited unnamed officials with “knowledge of the plan.”
The rooms would be for athletes and staff who do not need to be hospitalised. The measures underline the risk of trying to hold the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic.
The Olympics are to open on 23 July and face strong opposition from up to 80 percent of Japanese polled. The Olympics and Paralympics will involve about 15,000 athletes from more than 200 nations and territories, and tens of thousands of other officials, judges, administrators, media and broadcasters.
Organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have banned fans from abroad from attending. They have yet to announce the maximum capacity for venues, which is now complicated by rising cases in Osaka, Tokyo and elsewhere.
Tokyo will begin Monday to employ tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of the virus. It will allow Tokyo's governor to impose shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, mandate punishment and award compensation to those who comply.
Fewer than 1 percent of Japanese have been vaccinated, and because of Japan's slow rollout that number will remain low when the Olympics open.
Japan has attributed fewer than 9,500 deaths to COVID-19 , good by world standards but poor compared to many countries in Asia.
also read
Nethra Kumanan, the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics, says she tried other sports and dancing
Nethra has been training with Hungarian coach Tamas Eszes, a two-time Olympian, and she said they had been focussed on dealing with the stress of racing.
Patiala’s NIS prohibits entry of outsiders to safeguard Tokyo Olympics 2020-bound athletes from worsening COVID crisis
India's elite athletes including the Olympic-bound ones train at Patiala and their functional area is already in the "Green Zone" and out of bounds for anyone residing outside the campus.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Diving World Cup to be held in Tokyo in May, confirm organisers
Tokyo 2020 and FINA said the decision to reschedule the Diving World Cup came after "a very fruitful consultation process" also involving the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee.