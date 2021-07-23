live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live: Opening ceremony begins with hoisting of Japanese flag

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, scores and results from Day 0 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our LIVE blog!

FP Sports July 23, 2021 05:41:17 IST
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP

11:36 (ist)

Archery - Mixed Team

An update on the mixed team event as well! 

Pravin Jadhav's performance in the men's ranking round means he will partner Deepika Kumari in the mixed team, and with a total score of 1319, the pair will be ranked 9th. 
11:32 (ist)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Alright then, the final end is done, and we have a clear picture of how the male archers performed! India's highest ranked archer for the knockouts will be Pravin Jadhav, who recorded a 54 (10 9 9 9 9 8) in the tenth end to put together a total of 656. Up next, rather surprisingly, is Atanu Das, whose 53 (X 9 9 9 8 8) in the final end sees him post 653. And finally, just a couple of places below Atanu is Tarundeep Rai, who started poorly but did well towards the end of the round, and finished with 652 thanks to a final end score of 55 (X X 10 9 9 7)

Towards the top of the rankings, South Korean pair of  former gold medallist Oh Jinyek and Olympic record holder Kim Woo-jin were both displaced thanks to a late surge from Brady Ellison of America, who finishes in second place. 17-year-old archer Kim je deok finishes in first, having spent most of this round in the lead.
11:12 (ist)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Great work from both Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das! Both archers record a score of 56 (Pravin - 10 10 9 9 9 9, Atanu - X X 9 9 9 9) to move slightly upwards in the rankings. Tarundeep Rai slips down one spot into 38th place with a 54 (10 10 9 9 9 7)

Former leader Hiroki Muto has made a bit of a comeback, and with back to back 58s, is now in fifth place.
10:15 (ist)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

After the fifth end, we now have a new Indian leader! Pravin Jadhav is now the highest scoring Indian after shooting a 56 (X 10 10 9 9 8) to move up into 25th place. Atanu stays firm in 29th place with a 55 (10 10 9 9 9 8) and Tarundeep Rai moves up a few places to 39th with a strong score of 57 (10 10 10 9 9 9)
10:05 (ist)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Massive slip-up from Atanu Das in the fourth end, his score of 52 (9 9 9 9 8 8) sees him plummet down the ranks into 29th place. Just behind him is Pravin Jadhav, who after a poor start, is gradually climbing his way up the ranks. Jadhav gets a 56 (X 10 10 9 9 8) this time. Tarundeep Rai also drops down from 45th into 48th place with a 53 (10 9 9 9 8 8).
09:13 (ist)

Tokyo 2020 curtain raiser

While we wait for the men's archery ranking round to get underway, why not get the mood of things in Tokyo? Our correspondent Amit Kamath has gone through numerous coronavirus tests and is in Tokyo. He has his ear to the ground (not literally, obviously) and brings us the feel of things in the Japanese capital. [Read]

09:03 (ist)

Rowing - Women's Quadruple Sculls

Utter domination from the Chinese quartet of Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu and Xiaotong Cui as they top the leaderboards with a time of 6:14.32! For perspective on just how incredible their performance was, the next best timing, registered by the German team, was 6:18.22, a full four seconds slower.  
08:18 (ist)

Rowing - Women's Double Sculls

Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis of Romania top the charts with a time of 6:49.79, and they're followed very very closely by the Dutch duo of Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenard, who finished with a time of 6:49.90.
07:39 (ist)

Rowing - Men's Double Sculls

Oh my word, the same Olympic record has been broken twice in two heats!

Minutes after Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias set a new record of 6:10.45 in the men's double sculls, Melvin Twellar and Stef Broenink record a time of 6:08.38!
07:34 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

It's all over, and Deepika ends the ranking round in ninth place.

❌🔟9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣7️⃣ to finish off for the Indian World No 1. Not the greatest of starts, but all in all, not terrible either. 

South Korea's An San finishes in first place with an impressive 680, which is a whole 7 more than the previous Olympic record of 673 points!
07:22 (ist)

Rowing - Men's Double Sculls

Elsewhere, it's an early Olympic Record broken!

The pair of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias better the previous Olympic best of 6:11.30 with a performance of 6:10.45 in the men's double sculls!
07:13 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Brilliant work from Deepika and she's up into 6th place!

In one of her best ends so far, the Indian World No 1 fires in ❌❌🔟🔟9️⃣9️⃣ to record a 58!
07:09 (ist)

Rowing - Women's Single Sculls

Emma Twiggs of New Zealand leads the timings in the heats with 7:35.22. She's followed closely by Magdalena Lobnig of Austria, who won her heat with a time of 7:37.91, and Anna Sarah "Sophie" Souwer of the Netherlands, who finished second behind Twiggs in Heat #6 with a 7:39.96

07:05 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

It's a 56 from Deepika in the third end of the second half, and she's up into 7th!

She records ❌❌🔟🔟9️⃣7️⃣, continuing her trend of just tailing off a little in the final shot.
06:19 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Great bit of work from Deepika Kumari, and she's back up into 10th place!

The Indian World No 1 shoots ❌🔟🔟🔟🔟9️⃣ for 59, her highest score yet!

July 23, 2021 - 17:09 (IST)

At the athletes' parade, athletes are going to enter to the songs of famous Japanese video games. Placards displaying country names take the form of manga speech bubbles, and the placard bearers’ costumes feature designs based on the Screentone printing technique used in manga.

- Amit Kamath in Tokyo

July 23, 2021 - 17:08 (IST)

A little story about the wooden rings which were just assembled in the Olympic Stadium:

During the first Olympics hosted by Tokyo, in 1964, athletes from all the participating nations brought with them seeds to be planted as commemorative trees. These seeds borne from all over the world were distributed throughout Japan to areas where the habitat and climate were suited for growth. In a corner of the vast grounds of Hokkaido Katei Gakko—a children’s self-reliance support facility in Tomeoka, Engaru-cho—is a forest of these commemorative trees, known as the “Exhibition Forest”. Around 160 pines and spruces, which grew from seeds from Canada, Ireland, Northern Europe, and other regions, now stand tall on the school grounds.

When it was announced that the Olympics and Paralympics would take place in Tokyo in 2020, the organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Games learned of these commemorative trees. Since these trees have a strong association with the previous Tokyo Games, they were used to construct the Japan Olympic Museum in Shinjuku-ward, Tokyo, (founded in September 2019 by the Japanese Olympic Committee), and to build furniture, raising awareness of the trees. Plans were made for the 2020 Olympics to plant seeds collected from these original commemorative trees as a way of continuing this green Olympic legacy for future generations.

July 23, 2021 - 17:06 (IST)

The artists showcase a traditional dance form and then assemble wooden Olympic rings in the stadium. 

July 23, 2021 - 16:52 (IST)

Barring a brief display of fireworks, most of the Opening Ceremony so far has been a sombre affair -- a fitting tribute to the year and a half that has been. There's a moment of remembrance after the singing of the Japanese national anthem.

July 23, 2021 - 16:44 (IST)

The Main Stage for this ceremony was designed by TANEDA Yohei. It represents the sun, which also features in the Japanese national flag, and Mount Fuji—two prominent Japanese symbols. The stage set, which consists of a main stage and a connecting walkway, has been inspired by traditional Japanese theatre stages, such as noh stages with hashigakari bridgeways and kabuki stages with hanamichi runways. Much like how the hanamichi runway turns into various settings depending on the scene of the play, the Main Stage will also transform into a variety of settings with different impressions and meanings.

July 23, 2021 - 16:42 (IST)

After a long wait, the Olympic Games are here

July 23, 2021 - 16:37 (IST)

Alright then, the opening ceremony is underway in Tokyo. 

IT IS HAPPENING, FOLKS.

US First Lady had arrived the French President Emmanuel Macron have arrived at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo. The athletes too are making their way in. 

Watch this space for more updates from the ceremony. 

July 23, 2021 - 16:24 (IST)

The floor of Olympic Stadium is lit before the start of the opening ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. 

Image courtesy - AP

July 23, 2021 - 16:11 (IST)

My heartiest congratulations to every athlete. 2020 is a special year. The year got many challenges for athletes. Covid changed a lot of things - how we prepare, how we perform and the crowd factor. It is going to be a different kind of atmosphere for athletes in Tokyo. It is going to be a good moment for India. I am confident that are going to do well and I am sure will win many medals this time.

- India's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur via Sony Sports

July 23, 2021 - 16:06 (IST)

A Tokyo Olympics spectator ban means superfan Kyoko Ishikawa will miss her first Summer Games since 1992 -- so instead she's turning her home into a flag-waving, whistle-blowing virtual stadium.

The 51-year-old businesswoman is determined not to let coronavirus spoil the fun as the Games land in her home city, despite organisers banning fans from most events.

She'll put on her signature high-energy performance, cheering and chanting in a traditional Japanese outfit, as she watches on TV in the comfort of her home.

And she won't be alone as she leaps around her living room, which is decorated with memorabilia picked up on her globe-trotting Olympic adventures.

She plans to connect with fans around the world on live conference calls and social media, convinced the Games can bring people together even during a pandemic.

"The Olympics is a special occasion, and in any special occasion in your life, you get people together," she told AFP.

- Via AFP

Day 0 Preview: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin in earnest on 24 July, after the lavish opening ceremony on 23 July, but there is already sporting action to look forward to.

India's archery squad will be in action on Friday morning in the ranking round, where the likes of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be hoping to get off to a good start and set themselves up for a potential medal finish.

Rowing will be another of the sports that has an early start in the tournament, with many of the initial heats across all disciplines taking place on Friday.

Of course, the main event of the day will be the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 4.30 pm IST later on in the day.

