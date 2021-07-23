11:32 (ist)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Alright then, the final end is done, and we have a clear picture of how the male archers performed! India's highest ranked archer for the knockouts will be Pravin Jadhav, who recorded a 54 (10 9 9 9 9 8) in the tenth end to put together a total of 656. Up next, rather surprisingly, is Atanu Das, whose 53 (X 9 9 9 8 8) in the final end sees him post 653. And finally, just a couple of places below Atanu is Tarundeep Rai, who started poorly but did well towards the end of the round, and finished with 652 thanks to a final end score of 55 (X X 10 9 9 7)

Towards the top of the rankings, South Korean pair of former gold medallist Oh Jinyek and Olympic record holder Kim Woo-jin were both displaced thanks to a late surge from Brady Ellison of America, who finishes in second place. 17-year-old archer Kim je deok finishes in first, having spent most of this round in the lead.