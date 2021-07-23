Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, scores and results from Day 0 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our LIVE blog!
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP
Day 0 Preview: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin in earnest on 24 July, after the lavish opening ceremony on 23 July, but there is already sporting action to look forward to.
India's archery squad will be in action on Friday morning in the ranking round, where the likes of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be hoping to get off to a good start and set themselves up for a potential medal finish.
Rowing will be another of the sports that has an early start in the tournament, with many of the initial heats across all disciplines taking place on Friday.
Of course, the main event of the day will be the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 4.30 pm IST later on in the day.