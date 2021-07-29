Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mary Kom's courageous show against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia, despite collapsing to a defeat.

There were expectations that veteran India boxer MC Mary Kom could go all the way at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, but her campaign at the Games came to an unfortunate end on Thursday when she lost to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia in the women’s flyweight round of 16 bout.

Mary Kom gave her best, but lost the bout 2-3 to the Colombian. Both Mary and Ingit started attacking each other from the first game, with the latter claiming the opening round 4-1.

Mary Kom bounced back to win the second and third rounds by margins of 2-3 with some right-left combination which looked effective, but that slight edge which Valencia had in the opening round had made the final result in the Colombian's favour.

While Mary Kom had outpunched the Colombian in the 2019 World Championships quarter-finals, this was Valencia’s first win over the Indian veteran.

Despite the loss, many from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter to praise her fighting effort. Here are a few reactions:

Kudos to a hard-fought campaign, Mary!

Only admiration and respect for @MangteC ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 29, 2021

Salute to a legendary boxer!

Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you BOXING & OLYMPICS will miss you @MangteC pic.twitter.com/caBe555e87 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 29, 2021

Talk about sportsman spirit!

What have we done to deserve Mary Kom. Just such a beautiful reaction. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 29, 2021

A role model for the next generation of boxers!

Mary Kom at Tokyo 2020 will be remembered!

#MaryKom may have lost but her plucky performance & graceful acceptance of defeat was heart-winning. And an education. This is the mettle & character that defines gr8 sportspersons. As a nation we owe Mary everlasting gratitude: for trail she’s blazed, legacy she leaves behind — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 29, 2021

Once a legend, always a legend

Sometimes, sport is more than just about winning or losing!

Sometimes even defeat doesn't matter much. #MaryKom is a legend and what a fighter and what a journey. Respect. @MangteC pic.twitter.com/KCOKMNOFX8 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 29, 2021

We all were pleased by her never-give-up attitude!

A memorable bout indeed