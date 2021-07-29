Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Only admiration and respect', Twitter hails Mary Kom's efforts as she goes down fighting in last-16 bout

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mary Kom's courageous show against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia, despite collapsing to a defeat.

FP Sports July 29, 2021 17:24:23 IST
Twitterati were proud of the way Mary Kom battled hard despite the loss. Twitter @jswsports

There were expectations that veteran India boxer MC Mary Kom could go all the way at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, but her campaign at the Games came to an unfortunate end on Thursday when she lost to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia in the women’s flyweight round of 16 bout.

Mary Kom gave her best, but lost the bout 2-3 to the Colombian. Both Mary and Ingit started attacking each other from the first game, with the latter claiming the opening round 4-1.

Mary Kom bounced back to win the second and third rounds by margins of 2-3 with some right-left combination which looked effective, but that slight edge which Valencia had in the opening round had made the final result in the Colombian's favour.

While Mary Kom had outpunched the Colombian in the 2019 World Championships quarter-finals, this was Valencia’s first win over the Indian veteran.

Despite the loss, many from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter to praise her fighting effort. Here are a few reactions:

Kudos to a hard-fought campaign, Mary!

Salute to a legendary boxer!

Talk about sportsman spirit! 

A role model for the next generation of boxers!

Mary Kom at Tokyo 2020 will be remembered!

Once a legend, always a legend

Sometimes, sport is more than just about winning or losing!

We all were pleased by her never-give-up attitude!

A memorable bout indeed

Updated Date: July 29, 2021 18:06:26 IST

