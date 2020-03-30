You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Only 479 days to go, Japan resets the clock on rescheduled Summer Games

Sports Reuters Mar 30, 2020 22:48:57 IST

Tokyo: Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on 23 July next year, Tokyo’s main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the Opening Ceremony of the sporting event is held. On Monday, Tokyo Olympics organisers announced that the Games would run from 23 July to 8 August, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Only 479 days to go, Japan resets the clock on rescheduled Summer Games

A countdown clock in Tokyo displays the remaining days until the new start date for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday. AP Photo

The digital clock in front of the iconic Tokyo station was erected in the run-up to the $12 billion Games. It had been counting down as normal in the early hours of Monday even though the Olympics were postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delay has caused uncertainty for Tokyo businesses and sponsors. At least one electronic store briefly changed its marketing display to show “999” days left, highlighting the uncertainty about when the Games would be held.

Officials have previously said the Games would still be called “Tokyo 2020” even though they will now be held in 2021.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 22:48:57 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores