Tokyo Olympics 2020: Olympics torch relay to begin on 25 March, 2021 in Fukushima
The relay, which will see the flame travel to all 47 prefectures of Japan, is being organised under the slogan 'Hope Lights Our Way' and was intended to highlight reconstruction in areas devastated by the 2011 disaster.
Tokyo: The Tokyo 2020 torch relay, which was put on hold when the Olympics were delayed over the coronavirus, will start next March from Japan's Fukushima region, organisers said on Monday.
The Olympic flame had already arrived in Japan from Greece and the relay was days from beginning earlier this year when organisers and Olympic officials took the historic decision to postpone the Games by 12 months.
The flame is currently on display in Tokyo.
The relay will now start on 25 March, 2021, beginning in the Fukushima region hit by nuclear disaster after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The relay, which will see the flame travel to all 47 prefectures of Japan, is being organised under the slogan 'Hope Lights Our Way' and was intended to highlight reconstruction in areas devastated by the 2011 disaster.
"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will additionally symbolise the light at the end of the dark tunnel; a beacon of hope for the world in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Games, themselves a symbol of the resilience, the unity and the solidarity of humankind," organisers said in a statement.
The route and the schedule for the relay will remain the same "in principle," though the statement noted that the route and celebration venues "may be reviewed in light of the COVID-19 situation."
The postponement of the Games has caused major logistical problems and extra expense for organisers.
As a result, organisers have been forced to identify a raft of cost-cutting measures, that will include smaller vehicle convoys for the torch relay and a simpler launch event.
The postponed Games are scheduled to open in Tokyo on 23 July, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: With or without COVID-19 vaccine, India’s top athletes ready for Games
Thursday marks six months since the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were postponed. Can the Games be held without a vaccine next July? Firstpost spoke to seven Tokyo-bound athletes and two coaches about competing at the Games next July in the absence of a vaccine.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 organisers seeking ways to cut costs of Games delayed by coronavirus pandemic
Among the things to be reviewed are the number of officials scheduled to be present at Tokyo 2020, welcoming ceremonies for athletes and various costs at venues, athletes' villages, training facilities and the international press centre.
India’s top archers to ‘find their range’ after six-month coronavirus pandemic-enforced hiatus
Since the country went under lockdown in March due to coronavirus, India’s top archers like Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das have not trained over 70 metres, the distance of the target in archery.