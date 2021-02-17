Tokyo Olympics 2020: Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto top pick to be Games chief after sexism row, say reports
Seiko Hashimoto, 56, is a seven-time Olympian who competed at both winter and summer Games, and is currently one of just two women in Japan's cabinet.
Tokyo: Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto has been chosen as the top candidate to replace Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori after he resigned over a sexism row, reports said on Wednesday.
The panel charged with selecting Mori's replacement met for a second day, with multiple major Japanese media outlets reporting its members had settled on Hashimoto as best suited to the job.
Hashimoto, 56, is a seven-time Olympian who competed at both winter and summer Games, and is currently one of just two women in Japan's cabinet.
Public broadcaster NHK, citing unnamed sources, said the selection committee had "narrowed down the candidates to Minister Hashimoto" after meeting behind closed doors.
The panel is now preparing to ask Hashimoto to take up the position, NHK said. But she has reportedly been reluctant to take on Mori's job just over five months before the virus-postponed Games.
Tokyo 2020 declined to comment on any decision, but said a third selection panel meeting would be held on Thursday.
"At the first meeting yesterday, the committee agreed upon five criteria governing the qualities required of the new president. At today's session, attended by all committee members, specific candidates were discussed," it said.
"As today's discussions focused on the attributes of specific candidates, we will explain the selection process once the new president is declared."
The IOC, IPC and Tokyo organisers are also holding a joint meeting later on Wednesday on anti-virus measures, but it was unclear if an announcement on the new boss would be made following their talks.
Earlier reports speculated that other sports figures were being considered, including Japan Olympic Committee chief Yasuhiro Yamashita and Tokyo 2020 sports director Mikako Kotani.
Mori resigned last week after a public outcry at remarks he made claiming women talk too much in meetings.
Tokyo 2020 organisers said they would work to find a replacement quickly — seeking a candidate with Olympic and Paralympic experience, among other criteria.
Organisers are battling public scepticism about the Games due to the pandemic, with around 80 percent of people in Japan opposed to holding the Games this year.
Following Mori's sexist remarks, Hashimoto said she wanted to hold "thorough discussions" with the Tokyo Olympics boss about his views.
"The Olympics' fundamental principle is to promote women's advancement in sport at all levels and organisations in order to realise gender equality," she said.
But Hashimoto is no stranger to controversy herself.
In 2014, she faced a sexual harassment scandal after photos emerged of her hugging and kissing a male figure skater over 20 years her junior.
Hashimoto apologised for any "misunderstanding" over the photos and the skater said he did not consider he had been harassed by the married minister.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Anger grows over organising committee chief's sexist comments
While ranking high on a range of international indicators, Japan persistently trails on promoting gender equality - ranking 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the World Economic Forum's 2020 global gender gap report.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori, in eye of storm for sexist remark, has had career littered with gaffes
Yoshiro Mori served as PM for just a year between April 2000 and 2001, a short term marked by controversy. As PM, he started with an approval rating of around 30% that slid downwards during his term, partly due to his repeated gaffes.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 organising committee chief Yoshiro Mori won't resign for derogatory comments about women
“I am not thinking to resign," Mori said. “I am deeply remorseful. I would like to withdraw the statement. I would like to apologise for any unpleasant feelings.”