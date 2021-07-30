Tokyo Olympics 2020: Novak Djokovic loses second semi-final of day in mixed doubles
World number one Djokovic had earlier seen his Golden Grand Slam bid ended by a singles semi-final defeat by Alexander Zverev.
Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning an Olympic gold medal were put on hold for another three years as he suffered his second semi-final defeat on Friday in the mixed doubles alongside Nina Stojanovic.
The Serbian pair fell to a 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 loss to Russians Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.
World number one Djokovic had earlier seen his Golden Grand Slam bid ended by a singles semi-final defeat by Alexander Zverev.
Djokovic needed Olympic singles gold and the US Open title to secure the Golden Slam after winning the first three Grand Slam events of the season.
Karatsev and Vesnina will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian final on Sunday after their compatriots beat women's world number one Ashleigh Barty and John Peers in the first semi-final.
A tight first set was taken on a tie-break by Vesnina and Karatsev, but Djokovic and Stojanovic looked poised to force a deciding breaker after moving 4-2 ahead in the second.
But Stojanovic was broken in the eighth game and then again, to love, in game 12, with Djokovic bunting a difficult volley long on the first match point.
The 34-year-old Djokovic, who won singles bronze in 2008, will play two bronze-medal matches on Saturday, against Pablo Carreno Busta in the singles before he and Stojanovic take on Australia's Barty and Peers.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Novak Djokovic sets up quarter-final clash with Japan's Kei Nishikori
World number one Djokovic continued his bid for a calendar Golden Slam by defeating 34th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to extend his winning run to 21 matches.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Medvedev battles heat to stay on course for Djokovic showdown
Second-seed Medvedev defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a last-eight meeting with Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at Ariake Tennis Park.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Novak Djokovic, Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar in action on Day 1 of medal events
Novak Djokovic launches his quest for Olympic tennis glory on day one of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games on Saturday as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar goes for one of 11 gold medals on offer.