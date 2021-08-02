Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Nothing unites us the way sport does' India women's hockey team book first Olympic semi-final

India women's hockey team are in the semi-finals of an Olympics for the first time after beating Australia 1-0 thanks to a Gurjit Kaur goal.

FP Sports August 02, 2021 10:35:58 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Nothing unites us the way sport does' India women's hockey team book first Olympic semi-final

India celebrate Gurjit Kaur's goal against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. AP

India women's hockey team beat Australia 1-0 in the quarter-final at Tokyo Olympics to book a place in the next round. This is India's best-ever showing at an Olympics with the previous best being a fourth place finish at the 1980 Tokyo Olympics. Back then, only six countries competed in the event and India finished fourth in the standings with no classification matches.

The feat by the women's hockey team comes a day after the men reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1972.

With odds stacked against them, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians. Thereafter, India kept Australia, a team that had scored 13 goals in the five group games, at bay for the large part but not without some nervous moments.

India women's team next play Argentina but before that, there is plenty of reason to celebrate and rejoice for Indian hockey.

Updated Date: August 02, 2021 10:35:58 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 31 July, Day 8 schedule of Indian athletes
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 31 July, Day 8 schedule of Indian athletes

Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 31 July.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 Highlights: Lovlina secures medal for India; Sindhu moves into semis
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 Highlights: Lovlina secures medal for India; Sindhu moves into semis

Follow live updates of the events on Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our blog

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Defeat against Great Britain India women's hockey team's 'worst match,' says coach Sjoerd Marijne
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Defeat against Great Britain India women's hockey team's 'worst match,' says coach Sjoerd Marijne

Marijne didn't mince words in criticising his players after India wasted several chances to suffer their third consecutive defeat in Pool A, which reduces their quarterfinal chances.