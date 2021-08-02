India women's hockey team are in the semi-finals of an Olympics for the first time after beating Australia 1-0 thanks to a Gurjit Kaur goal.

India women's hockey team beat Australia 1-0 in the quarter-final at Tokyo Olympics to book a place in the next round. This is India's best-ever showing at an Olympics with the previous best being a fourth place finish at the 1980 Tokyo Olympics. Back then, only six countries competed in the event and India finished fourth in the standings with no classification matches.

The feat by the women's hockey team comes a day after the men reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1972.

With odds stacked against them, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians. Thereafter, India kept Australia, a team that had scored 13 goals in the five group games, at bay for the large part but not without some nervous moments.

India women's team next play Argentina but before that, there is plenty of reason to celebrate and rejoice for Indian hockey.

THESE GIRLS HAVE DONE IT! THEY HAVE DONE THE UNTHINKABLE! The #IND women's #hockey team are into the SEMI-FINALS after beating #AUS 1-0 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sE5lwjaTMW — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 2, 2021

Incredible Morning. So proud of our women’s hockey team. Nothing unites us the way sport does !!! #twomoretogo — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 2, 2021

If you thought Sunday was good then our women have just gone and made Monday exceptional with a performance for the ages!

First semifinal appearance in an Olympic Games and that's how you do it - with a big, solid fight. Had us glued throughout. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 2, 2021

India beat Australia 1-0 to reach semis in the women’s hockey at Tokyo. This might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament. So proud of our ladies!! — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021

Congrats to the Indian women’s hockey team. Incredible to beat mighty Australia 1-0 in the QF of the Olympics. So proud. Just for perspective, we lost 1-6 to Australia in Rio 2016. But today, our Indian women were sublime. Brave warriors!! #OLYMPICS #HOCKEY — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021

Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi!

Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.

Chak De India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021

My god! Such fighters, our lionesses, take a bow @TheHockeyIndia you've lifted and inspired the entire nation

This feeling is beyond words! Thank you , thank you, thank you #hockeyindia #Hockey #Cheers4India https://t.co/CD2amFRfXc — Aditi Chauhan GK (@aditi03chauhan) August 2, 2021

Chak De India! Indian hockey has been been super impressive at the #OlympicGames Imagine if both men and women came back with Gold medals #Cheer4India — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) August 2, 2021

“An Olympic moment none of us will forget!” - What a performance! You girls are warriors! @TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 — Mustafa Ghouse (@MustafaGhouse) August 2, 2021

Our girls have created history.

Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021

What a comeback from the way these Olympics were headed for our women's team. Irrespective of whether or not there is a medal, may this inspire many more girls to seek glory. Beautiful scenes. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2021

That was nerve-wracking but the girls are through to the semis in hockey at the Olympics for the first time ever! What a show of grit, courage and desire. Go on and win this completely #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 2, 2021

just for perspective, australia scored 13 goals in their 5 matches in the group stage. they won each match. india have kept a clean sheet against them. #Hockey #OlympicGames #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 2, 2021