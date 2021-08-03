Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'No shame in losing to a world class team,' Twitter reacts after India lose to Belgium

At the end of three quarters, both team were tied 2-2 but Belgium upped the ante in the final quarter to seal the match and enter the final.

India's Harmanpreet Singh and Belgium's Florent Van Aubel vie for the ball during their men's semi-final match. AFP

The scoreline of Indian men's hockey team's loss in the semi-final of Tokyo Games reads 5-2 in favour of Belgium but the game was much closer than the final result.

Belgium opened the scoring in the second minute thanks to  Loick Luypaert's penalty corner but India came back hard and took the lead after goals from Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Alexander Hendrickx scored two goals from penalty corners and also converted a penalty stroke to complete his hat-trick. It was an all-round brilliant performance from Belgium who not only scored the goals but also denied India to create chances in the fourth quarter.

The dream of a gold medal is now dashed but the Indian men's team will now aim to end the campaign with the bronze medal.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Indian team's loss in semi-final:

