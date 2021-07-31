Tokyo Olympics 2020: Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare barred from Games after failing drug test
This is the first doping case of the Tokyo games track and field competition.
Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been barred from the Olympics after failing a drug test, the first doping case of the Tokyo games track and field competition, officials said Saturday.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement that Okagbare, who won her opening heat of the women's 100m on Friday, had tested positive for human growth hormone.
The out-of-competition test was conducted on 19 July, the AIU said. Okagbare was notified of the test results early Saturday.
Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Okagbare, 32, won her heat in 11.05sec on Friday.
Okagbare's suspension is the latest twist in a troubled track and field campaign at the Olympics for Nigeria.
On Thursday, the AIU said 10 Nigerian athletes were among 18 competitors prevented from entering competition in Tokyo after failing to meet requirements for out-of-competition testing.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: World pole vault champion Sam Kendricks out of Games after testing positive for COVID-19
The charismatic 28-year-old, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is now in isolation, the USOPC added.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Most of Australian athletics team out of isolation after COVID-19 scare
Forty-one athletes and 13 officials were given the all-clear to resume normal activities after spending just over two hours in their rooms at the Olympic Village.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Australia track and field athletes isolating after COVID-19 scare
The development came shortly after US Olympic chiefs said Kendricks was out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.