Tokyo Olympics 2020: Netherlands trounce China 8-2 to set up women's football quarter-final with USA
European champions the Netherlands finished top of Group F having scored 21 goals, after a 10-3 thrashing of Zambia and 3-3 draw with runners-up Brazil, who beat the Zambians 1-0 on Tuesday.
Tokyo: The Netherlands rounded off their high-scoring group-stage campaign with an 8-2 thrashing of China on Tuesday to set up a quarter-final clash with the United States in the Olympic women's football tournament.
Earlier, the USA again produced a below-par performance again in a 0-0 draw with Australia which was enough to see them finish second in Group G behind Sweden, who beat the world champions 3-0 in their opening game.
The Dutch only brought on star striker Vivianne Miedema in the 62nd minute in Yokohama, but she still scored twice to set a new record of eight goals in a women's Olympics event.
Barcelona midfielder Lieke Martens also netted a double, as did Lineth Beerensteyn, while Shanice van der Sanden and Victoria Pevlova got on the scoresheet as well.
The Dutch will pose a serious threat to the Americans' gold-medal hopes in the last eight.
Team USA knew defeat by Australia could have put them in danger of a shock exit, but played out a dull encounter in Kashima.
The loss to Sweden ended the Americans' 44-match unbeaten run and they struggled to create chances again, the closest they came to a winner when Alex Morgan's header was ruled out by a tight offside call.
The other game in the group saw Sweden make it three wins from three by seeing off pointless New Zealand 2-0.
Anna Anvegard and Madelen Janogy scored the goals as the Scandinavians booked a quarter-final clash with Japan.
The hosts, the 2011 World Cup winners, edged through as one of the best two third-placed teams after a tense 1-0 win over Chile.
Half-time substitute Mina Tanaka netted the winner with 13 minutes remaining.
Britain, bidding for a first women's Olympic football medal, finished top of Group E thanks to Canadian Nichelle Prince's 85th-minute own goal in a 1-1 draw.
Canada had looked set for a last-eight tie against Australia after Adriana Leon's opener, but instead will face Brazil, with the Britons taking on the Aussies.
