Tokyo Olympics 2020: Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla tries to bite opponent David Nyika during round of 16 bout

The 22-year-old was subsequently disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour, although he was already out of the Games anyway following his unanimous-points loss in the round-of-16 bout.

Agence France-Presse July 27, 2021 18:38:47 IST
Morocco's Youness Baalla (red) and New Zealand's David Nyika fight during their men's heavy (81-91kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. AFP

Moroccan heavyweight boxer Youness Baalla attempted to bite David Nyika's ear during his defeat to the New Zealander at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

A Tokyo 2020 statement called Baalla's actions "intolerable", saying that he "very clearly intended to bite the ear/face of his opponent in the third round of the bout".

Footage shows Baalla trying to bite Nyika's right ear as the two boxers hold each other.

Updated Date: July 27, 2021 18:38:47 IST