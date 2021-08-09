Following a successful Olympics, the seven medallists were handsomely rewarded by the Indian and state governments, as well as other sporting bodies. Here, we take a look at each of their monetary rewards

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on 7 August, 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the only track and field medallist in independent India and only the second gold medallist for India after Abhinav Bindra, who bagged a gold in shooting in 2008.

As India’s last hope for gold turned into reality, the nation also registered its most successful Olympics ever, signing off with seven medals, bettering their tally of six medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

Apart from Neeraj, the other medallists were wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who bagged a silver. The four bronze medals for India were bagged by the Indian men’s hockey team, shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Following a successful Olympics, the seven medallists were handsomely rewarded by the Indian and state governments, as well as other sporting bodies. Here, we take a look at each of their monetary rewards:

Neeraj Chopra

Haryana, the state from which Chopra hails, announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for the gold medallist. Punjab chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore, while the Manipur government announced Rs 1 crore. The IOC has awarded Rs 75 lakh.

The cash-rich Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Rs 1 crore for Chopra and so did IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

PTI also reported that realty firm Elan Group’s chairman Rakesh Kapoor announced Rs 25 lakh.

Edtech startup BYJU'S announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the 23-year-old.

Mirabai Chanu

After she bagged a silver, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for Chanu. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for the weightlifter. As per the Indian Olympic Association, she would receive a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh.

Recently, the BCCI announced Rs 50 lakh for the 27-year-old. In addition, she will receive Rs 1 crore from BYJU'S.

Ravi Dahiya

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a reward of Rs 4 crore for Dahiya, who became the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics. As per the Indian Olympic Association, Dahiya will receive Rs 40 lakhs. Besides getting a reward of Rs 50 lakh from the BCCI, he will get Rs 1 crore from BYJU'S.

Bajrang Punia

The BCCI announced Rs 25 lakh for Bajrang, who thrashed Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match. The Haryana government, meanwhile, announced Rs 2.5 crore for the wrestler. Bajrang will be awarded Rs 1 crore by BYJU'S.

Indian men's hockey team

The men's hockey team, which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years, will get Rs 1.25 crore from BCCI and Rs 1 crore from BYJU'S.

The cash rewards for players would be Rs 25 lakh, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The state governments also announced cash rewards for players of their respective states.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Services in Punjab, Rana S Gurmit announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore each for players of the state. Skipper Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh are the players who will get rewarded.

Haryana promised Rs 2.5 crore each to the state players Surender Kumar and Sumit Walmiki.

PV Sindhu

Sindhu, the first Indian woman to bag two Olympic medals, is entitled to get Rs 50 lakh under Andhra Pradesh’s sports policy. While the IOC has awarded Rs 25 lakh, the BCCI also announced Rs 25 lakh for the ace shuttler. Just like the other five medallists who bagged silver or bronze, she will receive Rs 1 crore from BYJU'S.

Lovlina Borgohain

The IOC awarded Rs 25 lakh to Borgohain, the first player from Assam to bag an Olympics medal in boxing. She is set to receive Rs 50 lakh prize money under Assam's sports policy. The Assam Congress has also announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for Borgohain. The boxer is set to receive Rs 1 crore from BYJU'S.