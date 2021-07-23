The gold-medal winning rower will share the flag bearing duties with another gold medallist sailor Hannah Mills.

In a historic moment, Mohamed Sbihi will become the first Muslim to carry the British flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on 23 July. The gold-medal-winning rower will share the flag bearing duties with another gold medallist sailor Hannah Mills.

It is also the first time that two competitors will be able to carry the flag after the IOC had, last year, announced that every national Olympic committee could nominate a male and a female athlete as flag bearer.

Sbihi and Mills will join a legendary list, including the likes of Andy Murray, rowers Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sir Steve Redgrave, and also Anita Lonsbrough, the first woman to carry the flag for Team GB in Tokyo in 1964.

💬 To know I'm the first person of Muslim faith to have this role and duty is a very proud moment." Congratulations to @moesbihi, one of #TeamGB's two flagbearers for Friday's Opening Ceremony at #Tokyo2020 — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 22, 2021

“It is such an honour,” he said. “It is an iconic moment within the Olympic movement – people remember those images. I certainly remember the images of Andy from Rio and even before I was a rower I remember seeing Sir Matt and Sir Steve, so it is something I am incredibly proud of."

“I’ve won a medal, been to the closing ceremony but now to actually turn up at an opening ceremony and be at the head of the team alongside Hannah will be a lifetime memory that I will never forget,” added Sbihi.