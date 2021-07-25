Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu exorcises ghosts of Rio with silver as India open account early in Games

Here are some of the key moments from the opening day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a day that saw India open it's account with a silver medal

FP Sports July 25, 2021 00:05:36 IST
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu poses with a silver medal around her neck on the women's 49kg podium. AP

Apurvi Chandela competes in the women's 10m air rifle event. AP

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra in action during the table tennis mixed doubles event. AP

The India men's hockey team during the national anthem ahead of their Pool A game against New Zealand. AP

Deepika Kumari in action during the mixed team archery event. AP

Vikas Krishan suffers a cut above his eye during his his men's welterweight 69-kg boxing match against Japan's Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa. AP

Saurabh Chaudhary in action during the men's 10m air pistol event. AP

Suthirtha Mukherjee in action during her women's singles first round match against Sweden's Linda Bergstroem. AP

The Netherlands women's hockey team celebrate a goal during their Pool A clash against India. AP

China's Yang Qiang won the women's 10m air rifle event to become the first gold medallist of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Naohisa Takato became Japan's first gold medallist after defeating Yang Yung-wei, of Taiwan in the men's 60kg judo final. AP

Updated Date: July 25, 2021 00:10:02 IST

