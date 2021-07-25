Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu exorcises ghosts of Rio with silver as India open account early in Games
Here are some of the key moments from the opening day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a day that saw India open it's account with a silver medal
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu says she ‘learnt a lot’ from Rio 2016 debacle
Chanu revealed that after the Rio Games debacle she changed her training and technique completely so that she could redeem herself in Tokyo.
Khaana, sona aur practice: The motto that brought Mirabai Chanu her silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020
Weightlifters are perpetually willing themselves through injuries to some part of body or another. On Saturday, with a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Mirabai Chanu finally recuperated from a five-year-long throbbing heartache.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Chance for Mirabai Chanu to exorcise ghosts of disappointing Rio Games
Competing in the 49 kg category, Chanu is being considered a sure shot medal prospect for India as her personal best of 205 kg is only second to China's Hou Zhihui's effort of 213kg in the eight-woman field.