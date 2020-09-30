Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mikako Kotani replaces Koji Murofushi as new sports director of Games
The organising committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has named Mikako Kotani as its new sports director.
Tokyo: The organising committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has named Mikako Kotani as its new sports director. She has taken over the position on Thursday.
Kotani won two bronze medals in synchronized swimming — now called artistic swimming — at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.
She has replaced Koji Murofushi, who is becoming Japan’s sports agency commissioner, a position in the Japanese government.
The Tokyo 2020 organising committee is headed by 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister.
Kotani is also a member of the executive board of the Japanese Olympic Committee and one of the few women in a sports leadership position in Japan.
The cabinet of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has only two women among its 20 members.
The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until next year. Organisers are adamant that it will take place but have offered few details about exactly how it will happen.
