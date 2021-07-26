Tokyo Olympics 2020: Medallists allowed to go mask-free for 30 seconds
Medal winners have been urged not to abuse the relaxation in the rules at the Tokyo Games, which have been marked by their strict anti-coronavirus measures after opening a year late.
Tokyo: Olympic athletes have received an extra incentive for winning a medal after organisers said they could remove their masks for 30 seconds for photos on the podium.
Medal winners were urged not to abuse the relaxation in the rules at the Tokyo Games, which have been marked by their strict anti- Coronavirus measures after opening a year late.
"The idea is to give those athletes who have been competing, when everyone else has stepped back, the chance to remove their mask for 30 seconds, staying on those steps for photos," International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said on Monday.
"I think everyone appreciates, one, that the risk is very, very, very, low, and two, completely understandable."
Athletes are under orders to wear their masks unless training, competing, eating, drinking or sleeping, and are being tested daily.
When standing on the podium, they are now shown a sign telling them to remove their masks briefly for the photographers.
However, Adams urged athletes not to abuse the rules and to keep their masks in place unless told to take them off.
"We are making a really special effort today again to remind all of our groups and all of our people that they need to wear their masks," he said.
"There will be specific discussions with people and if we find people who are breaking the rules we will talk to them and ask them to abide by them."
So far this month, 153 people connected with the Games have tested positive. About 85 percent of athletes are vaccinated, according to the IOC.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Celebration of human will and spirit is here, let the Games begin
The 1432-day wait is finally over. World’s best have found a way to celebrate excellence, rather poetically, in a country renowned for its resilience. Set the alarms. Mark the dates. Let the Games begin.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers announce three more Games-related COVID-19 cases, none athlete
The total number of Games-related COVID-19 cases now stands at 58.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Britain women's football team will take a knee at Games
The Olympics start next week with Britain opening their group-stage campaign against Chile in Sapporo and then playing host Japan and Canada and Chile.