Tokyo Olympics 2020: Long jump champ Malaika Mihambo targets 100m as well at next year's Games
The 26-year-old Mihambo has sprinted occasionally during her career and set a personal best of 11.21 seconds in the 100 last year
Berlin: World long jump champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany wants to double up with the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.
Mihambo won the world long jump title in Doha last year with a leap of 7 meters 30 centimeters. That was the 12th-best women's outdoor mark in history and best since 2016.
“That's definitely the plan for next year. I've noticed that I really like sprinting,” Mihambo told German news magazine Der Spiegel in an interview published Saturday, but said it would be tough to establish herself as a sprinter.
“In the long jump I'm at the top nationally and alone at my level. In the sprints there are, however, a lot of good girls. And internationally the best in the world are still a long way off."
The 26-year-old Mihambo has sprinted occasionally during her career and set a personal best of 11.21 seconds in the 100 last year. She's previously considered aiming for a spot in Germany's 4x100 relay team.
