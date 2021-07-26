Follow live updates of the events on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our live blog

Bhavani is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics

India's Bhavani Devi will be in action soon. She will be taking on Ben Azizi Nadia of Tunisia in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64.

She is now through to round of 32.

India's Bhavani Devi wins her women’s sabre individual, table of 64 match in a dominating fashion with a scoreline of 15-3.

India win the round of 16 event with a 6-2 win over Kazakhstan. The opponents started strongly in fourth and last set with 9-9-10 while India replied with 10-8-9. Kazakhstan then went 7-9-10. Tarundeep got an 8 after that. Indian needed a 10 and 9 and they got two 10s.

The Indian is through to round 3 where he will face current world and Olympic champion Ma Long of China.

Sharath clinches the match by winning Game 6 11-9. Just like the previous games, it was a closely fought Game 6 with Apolonia fighting hard but Sharath kept his calm and secured the vital win.

Brunet is fourth seed while Bhavani is seeded 29. It was never going to be an easy match for Bhavani but the Indian has made us all proud. At one stage she was trailing 2-11 but then made it 6-11 and took it to 7-14 before losing.

Fencing: Bhavani goes down fighting in round of 32

#BhavaniDevi loses 15-7 in Table of 32 to World No 3 Brunet Manon. But what a fight from the Indian fencer. The first Olympics are always the toughest. #FirstpostInTokyo #TeamIndia #Fencing

She did her best!

Campillo will join Adri Arnaus in representing Team Spain for the men’s competition which begins on Thursday, 29 July at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The Spanish Olympic Committee has informed the International Golf Federation that Jorge Campillo will replace Jon Rahm as a representative of Team Spain in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Adam Peaty secures Great Britain's first gold medal in Tokyo 2020 after winning the men's 100m breaststroke

beaten yes, but Bhavani Devi has firmly put #Fencing on the Indian sporting map at these #Olympics expect many more to follow her lead! Pioneer! #Tokyo2020

The remaining two rounds of qualification is underway. India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan both score 23/25 in the fourth round. Angad is ranked 19th, Mairaj is 25th. Top six qualify for final.

India's Sutirtha Mukherjee will be taking on Portugal's Fu YU in the women's singles second round in a few minutes. Sutirtha is world No 98. Fu YU is ranked 55 in the world.

It's going to be a tough match for Sutirtha and it has become clear from the first game. Fu YU wins the first game 11-3. The Indian only won two points on her own serve out of eight.

Another easy win for Fu YU. She takes the second game 11-3. Sutirtha started well, taking a 2-0 lead but once Fu YU started scoring she never stopped. Sutirtha is failing in playing long rallies and that is helping her opponent.

Fu YU takes the third game 11-5. It has been tough going for Sutirtha as she has been unable to win stitch points together. She took a break early on in the game to break the opponent's rhythm but that was of no help.

Day 3 preview: Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 turned out to be a disappointing day for India.

Barring a few good performances in table tennis, badminton and boxing, where Manika Batra, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom registered wins, Indians were outclassed everywhere.

In shooting, it was another bad day as Manu Bhaker ran out of luck in 10m air pistol event and others were just below average in their qualifications.

The two Indian competitors in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar also could not make much headway, finishing 26th and 32nd in qualifying respectively. Deepak shot a score of 624.7 while Divyansh was further back with 622.8. Both had a weak first series if 10-shots where they scored 102.9 and 102.7 respectively and never recovered.

Other big jolts were Sathiyan Gnanasekaran failing to win his first round clash in TT and Indian hockey team getting a 7-1 drubbing in hands of Australians.

Good news in badminton as PV Sindhu too eased into the second round.

In tennis, Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina pair was beaten in the opening round.

Gymnast Pranati Nayak failed to make the cut in qualifications.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh however qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics.

There is a lot to look out for on Day 3 of the Olympics with India's first ever fencer at Olympics CA Bhavani Devi opening her campaign at 5.30 am IST. Followed by men's team qualification in archery. There is a women's hockey match as well in the evening where India take on Germany.

Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee too will play her group matches in women's singles and Sharath Kamal will be action in men's singles.

The men's badminton doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing in their round 2 clash.

With inputs from NRAI