Aditi ended the round 3 in second position, carding three-under 68 (a total of 12-under 201) and is three shots behind leader Nelly Korda. By the end of this round, she could have a medal for India.

Big day for India and it's an early start as golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are in action in Round 4 of individual stroke play.

Aditi has done well to get a par in hole 2. She's second with a one-stroke lead over Emily Pedersen and Lydia Ko. Both Lydia and Kristine get a birdie in hole 2 so they are catching up.

Meanwhile, Diksha has finished four holes. She had a bogey in hole 11 but maintained pars in the rest of the three holes. She's ranked 55th.

That's superb play from Lydia Ko, back-to-back birdies and she is now tied second with Aditi. The Indian has another par on hole 3 but this is getting close.

Lydia Ko has been outstanding today. Another birdie in hole 4 and she moves to second spot. Aditi slips down to third, she has another par in hole 4. The Indian is not doing much wrong today but Lydia has been on fire.

Preview, Day 15: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 near its end and so does India's campaign as well. India could well finish on a high. On the penultimate day for Indians at Games, there is a possibility of at least two medals on Saturday and one on Sunday, in a sport that no one had ever thought about - golf.

At the end of round 3, India's Aditi Ashok was placed sole second on the leaderboard and in line for a medal after carding a three-under 68 in the third round.

With a storm forecast for the next two days, there is every possibility that she might just clinch the first ever Olympic medal in golf for India if she holds on or play does not happen because of weather.

The event will become a 54-hole affair if storm prevents play on Saturday and Sunday.

The second big event which Indians will be looking out for will be Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match who will decided only tomorrow. He will face one of the winners in the repechage round.

Bajrang has not been wrestling as per his standards in this competition thanks to an injury in his knee. His leg defence was exposed a number of times in the two matches he played. If he is able to cope with it and bring out his best, we may see him bringing the second medal in wrestling.

The only medal out of the seven boxers who went to Tokyo has come from Ravi Kumar. The four women wrestlers could not reach even the semis stage. In men, Deepak Punia managed to reach semis but returned with no medal. Wrestling fan now hope Bajrang is able to add more to the campaign.

In the evening, in the last even for India on the day, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be playing in the final. India fans are hoping for the first medal in athletics from Neeraj, who threw over 86 m to book the final berth.

India are sitting on five medals at the moment in the tally. If Bajrang and Neeraj are able to win one each, it will cross the London Games tally of 6.

