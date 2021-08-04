Check out live scores and updates from India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on Day 12 in our live blog.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 12 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Plenty of action in store today as far as Indian athletes are concerned. Watch this space for all latest updates.



Preview, Day 12: After a disappointing day at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Team India will be looking to make Day 12 of the Games count and there is plenty of action to look out for today.

Neeraj Chopra is rated as among India's best javelin thrower and records don't lie. Reigning Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, too, backed the javelin thrower to bring a medal for his country. He said that Neeraj has the experience and looks ready to battle for a medal at the biggest stage. It will be interesting to see how Neeraj fares. He is the last hope for Indian athletics contingent which has had a bad outing so far, except of course Kamalpreet Kaur who finished sixth in the discus throw.

Then, we have the India women's hockey team semi-final clash against Argentina. It will not be easy in any sense. It will take a lot from Rani Rampal and Co to breach the Argentine defence if they want to write history in Japan.

Three wrestlers begin their campaign: Ravi Kumar Dahiya takes on Oscar Eduardo Tigreros of Colombia in men's freestyle 57kg. Anshu Malik will face Iryna Kurachkina from Belarus in women's freestyle 57kg. Deepak Punia will be up against Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria in men's freestyle 86kg.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be compete in her semi-final bout against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. She has come this far through attacking, free-minded boxing and expect her to go all guns blazing even in semi-final. A win in semis will ensure at least a silver medal for her. A loss will give her, and India, a bronze.

In golf, women's individual stroke play round gets underway with India being represented by Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

So far, India have been able to collect two medals courtesy Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting, a silver) and PV Sindhu (badminton, a bronze).

