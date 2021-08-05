Check out live scores and updates from India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on Day 13 in our live blog.

Fast start by the Germans and they don't take long to convert a good chance. Timur Oruz scores a field goal.

Four back-to-back penalty corners for Germany but they can't double their lead. That's the end of the quarter and Germany dominated this one. Sreejesh shows top form again to deny quite a few chances.

But first up is the men's hockey bronze medal match between India and Germany, starting at 7 AM IST.

There's some athletics as well with the likes of KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar participating in men's 20km race walk.

Golf action has already begun as Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be seen in round 2.

Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia will be in action in the medal bouts. Anshu Malik could also be in medal contention after her entry in the repechage round. Vinesh Phogat begins her campaign today.

The national anthems are done and the first quarter is underway.

Penalty corner to India. Rupinder goes for the dragflick but the ball goes over the goalkeeper.

Germany go close again. The deflection almost goes in but Sreejesh is there to deny the opportunity.

Promising run by Simranjeet. Two Indians against three but good defending by the Germans. Seconds later Germany go ahead and it's a close one but Sreejesh is there again to spoil the effort.

Anshu Malik will be in action in repechage round in Women's 57kg freestyle. That will be followed by Vinesh Phogat, a strong medal favourite, getting her campaign underway in the 53kg category. She has a very challenging draw

Wait, didn't Anshu Malik lose? How is she getting another chance? Repechage. Firstpost breaks down what is repechage and how it works for you. [Read]

Preview Day 13: Day 12 of Tokyo Olympics came with its fair share of challenges and opportunities and Indians lived up to comes, succumbed at others.

A medal was assured, another clinched, in wrestling and boxing respectively. Lovlina is coming back to India with a bronze and Ravi Kumar isn't coming back without a silver at least.

Deepak Punia tried his best but he had a massive hurdle to cross in form of David Taylor in 86 kg bout. He still has the chance to clinch the bronze on day 13 though.

Anshu Malik too got a second life as she will play in the repechage round now.

Women's hockey team, like the men, failed to make the cut for the final as they lost 1-2 to spirited Argentina. But Indians too fought till the last second.

On Day 13, men's hockey team meet Germany for a bronze medal. It will not be easy for Indians as Germany were among the gold medal contenders in the Olympics. They will give a stiff fight for sure.

Not to forget, the gold medal match too will played in the afternoon India time.

All eyes will be on star India wrestler Vinesh Phogat who will open her campaign in wrestling. She will taking on Sofia Mattsson of Sweden in Round of 16 contest. If she continues to win, she will play the quarterfinals and then semis the same day. This is Vinesh's time to shine as she has been waiting long since her exit in Rio in 2016 due to injury to fulfil her dream of winning a medal.

In Athletics, we will again have three Indians in action. Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohila & Irfan K. Thodi will be taking part in the 20 km race. Not much is expected from the Indians in this event but hopefully, they will do better. Athletics alongwith shooting have been the two most disappointing campaigns for India so far. While shooters are done at Games, athletics contingent is hoping for a good show from Neeraj Chopra.

