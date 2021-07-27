live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live, Day 4: Mixed team shooters, Sharath Kamal among Indians in action

Follow live updates on the events taking place on the fourth day of competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

FP Sports July 27, 2021 04:38:30 IST
The pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be in action in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event while Achanta Sharath Kamal faces Ma Long in the third round of table tennis men's singles event. Agencies

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 27, 2021 - 05:46 (IST)

Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team qualification 1

Saurabh's 10 shots: 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10

Manu: 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9 

Yasashwini: 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10 

Abhishek: 9, 10, 7, 9, 8, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10

Manu and Saurabh are in top spot at the moment. Yashaswini and Abhishek are 18th. 

Top eight ranked teams move to the next stage. 

July 27, 2021 - 05:38 (IST)

Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team qualification 1

Manu and Saurabh move to the second place. Four shots from Manu and all have been 10s. Saurabh shoots four 10s in seven shots. 

July 27, 2021 - 05:36 (IST)

Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team qualification 1

Manu and Saurabh are off to a good start. Two 10s by Saurabh while Manu starts off with a 9 and follows it up with two 10s. 

Abhishek shoots a 7 in his third shot. Yashaswini showing good form – 9, 10, 9.  

July 27, 2021 - 05:26 (IST)

Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team qualifications

So, India have two teams in this event. Manu and Saurabh are paired as one team and other one includes Yashwini and Abhishek. 

Manu and Saurabh have won gold medals in five of the six World Cups they have played so they are the favourites in this one. 

The qualifications will start at 5.30 am so it's not too far away.  

July 27, 2021 - 05:20 (IST)

Here are rules of shooting's mixed team events

Two athletes, one man and one woman make a team and their combined scores will be considered as the final score. There are two qualification rounds. In qualification 1, each athlete has to fire 30 shots in 30 minutes (60 shots per team). The top eight teams make it to the next stage. 

In qualification 2, each shooter shoots 20 shots in 20 minutes (40 shots per team). The top two teams make it to the gold medal match while three and four will vie for the bronze. 

In the medal rounds, all shooters have to fire one shot inside 50 seconds. Two points will be awarded to teams winning a series. The first team to reach 16 points wins the match.

In case of a tie where both teams have scored 16 points, the match will continue with one additional shot fired by both members of each team to decide the tie.

If the scores are still tied the teams will continue to shoot additional shots on command until the tie is broken.

A coach or athlete may request a 'time-out' by raising a hand whilst the announcements are being made after the completion of a round     

July 27, 2021 - 05:04 (IST)

Shooting - mixed team events

Good morning! 

Hello and welcome to our blog. Two big shooting events lined up for India on Day 4 of the Olympics. The 10m air rifle and pistol mixed team events are scheduled today and the likes of Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Abhishek Verma, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Sing Panwar, Anjum Moudgil and Deepka Kumar will aim for the medal. 

The Indian shooters couldn't make impact in the individual events but their form in the team events has been good so there's a realistic chance of India increasing their medal count by the end of the day.     

   

July 27, 2021 - 04:41 (IST)

India's Day 4 schedule

Badminton

Men's Doubles Group Stage - Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs. Sean Vardy & Ben Lane 8:30 AM

Boxing

Women's Welterweight Round of 16 - Nadine Apetz vs. Lovlina Borgohain, 10:57 AM

Hockey

Men's Pool A - India vs. Spain, 6:30 AM

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 5 - Nethra Kumanan, 8:35 AM

Women's Laser Radial Race 6 - Nethra Kumanan, 9:50 AM

Men's Laser Radial Race 4 - Vishnu Saravanan, 8:45 AM

Men's Laser Radial Race 5 - Vishnu Saravanan, 10:00 AM

Men's Laser Radial Race 5 - Vishnu Saravanan, 11:15 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 1 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 11:20 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 1 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 12:15 PM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 1 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 1:10 APM

Shooting

Mixed 10m Air Pistol Qualifications - Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary, 5:30 AM

Mixed 10m Air Pistol Medal Match - Subject to qualification, 7:30 AM

Mixed 10m Air Rifle Qualifications - Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Singh Panwar, 9:45 AM

Mixed 10m Air Rifle Medal Match - Subject to qualification, 11:45 AM

Table Tennis

Men's singles - Ma Long vs. Sharath Kamal Achanta, 8:30 AM

Day 4 preview: After yet another medalless day that saw some advance through to the next round and a few others bow out of the competition following defeats, the Indian contingent will be hoping the fourth day of the competition sees them add to their tally after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver in the women's 49kg event on Day 1.

The India men's hockey team will be among the teams/individuals in action early on Tuesday. The Manpreet Singh-led team be hoping to make amends for the 7-1 hammering at the hands of Australia — their worst defeat in the Olympics — in their second group game when they take on Spain, currently ranked three places below India at eighth in the FIH rankings. The match will begin at 6.30 am IST.

Also in action early in the morning will be shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, who will be hoping to end India's surprising medalless run in shooting despite having world beaters in their ranks. Chaudhary and Bhaker will take part in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, in which Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal will also compete together. The qualifications for the event begin at 5.30 am IST. The bronze medal match will take place at 7.30 am with the gold medal match starting half an hour later.

In 10m Air Rifle mixed team event, two Indian pairings will take to the range. Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be one Indian team and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar will be the other.

Earlier on Monday, the hopes of  Manika Batra and Suthirtha Mukherjee ended as they lost their respective preliminary round matches, although veteran paddler Sharath Kamal kept India's flag flying high in table tennis as he advanced to the third round with a 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 victory over Portugal's Tiago Polonia. He next faces Chinese icon Ma Long, considered the greatest table tennis player of all time, on Tuesday.

A typhoon warning would affect the flow of things for outdoor events such as archery, sailing, rowing. India's double sculls team were due to compete today but that has been rescheduled. The sailors, though, will compete as scheduled. Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan continue their campaign while KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar get going in 49er Men's Race.

Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty need a win to qualify from their group. They had registered a win before being thrashed on Monday by the World No 1 pairing from Indonesia who have already advanced.

Updated Date: July 27, 2021 04:38:30 IST

